The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 04, 2017 | Last Update : 05:33 PM IST

World, South Asia

India 'overly nervous' about Beijing's economic initiatives: Chinese media

PTI
Published : May 4, 2017, 3:15 pm IST
Updated : May 4, 2017, 3:11 pm IST

India should seek to build

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Beijing: India should seek to build "joint strength" across South Asia rather than fanning scepticism towards China, a state-run Chinese newspaper said today as it criticised India for being "overly nervous" about Beijing's economic initiatives.

Responding to an Indian media report that, China may put South Asia on the road to a debt trap, an article in the state-run Global Times said, "There's nothing good about being overly nervous, a motto highly recommended for India, which seems to have gone too far in its conspiracy theorising."

It said that some Indian media are going to the extreme of smearing China as "a snake in the grass".

China's push for implementing the 'One Belt and One Road' initiative, which aims to facilitate joint prosperity across the countries and regions along the route, was presented as "offering benefits only to China while setting a trap for countries in South Asia", it said, referring to the criticism.

"Sri Lanka and Pakistan, in particular, were billed as two obtuse nations that have fallen into a huge debt trap as they were purportedly burdened with heavy loans from Chinese lenders asking for high interest rates," it said.

While China is building the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with about USD 50 billion, Sri Lanka is saddled with the USD eight billion Chinese loans and
investments.

"It's truly ridiculous to assume that its two neighbours Sri Lanka and Pakistan would be so naive that they would prefer unbearably hefty loans from China to more affordable loans from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank or India's Line of Credit," the daily said.

"If there had been better options, there's no doubt that the two countries would have opted for them," it said. The daily also refuted criticism that CPEC is "a strategic Chinese blueprint for China's colonial control of Pakistan in perpetuity, strategically and economically."

"All of this essentially points to India's tight nerves about its giant neighbour. In fairness, it makes sense for India to stay awake and alert," it said.

"Nevertheless, defamation and conspiracy theories won't be of any help in this regard, and instead they only belittle India itself," it said. "Rather than fanning scepticism towards China, India should seek to build joint strength across the region," it said.

Tags: indian media report, one belt and one road, china-pakistan economic corridor
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajasthan: Teen with cerebral palsy gets enrolled in coaching to fulfil IIT dreams

2

WhatsApp back online after global outage of 'a few hours'’

3

US: Drunken woman chased by cops identifies herself as Hillary Clinton

4

Micromax axes Yu Televentures

5

Is Extended Reality (XR) anything new?

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Seattle-based artist Katie Marks uses various materials to make cool designs on mugs to make them more than just for coffee. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist uses ceramic and porcelain to create mind-boggling mugs

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham