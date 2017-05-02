The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 02, 2017 | Last Update : 05:06 PM IST

World, South Asia

Kashmir unrest due to India's reluctance to talk, not cross-border terrorism: Pak

PTI
Published : May 2, 2017, 5:03 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2017, 5:04 pm IST

Pakistan Foreign Affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz welcomed Turkish president Erdogan's suggestion for a multilateral dialogue on the issue.

Pakistan Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz said Islamabad has always welcomed the endeavours aimed at addressing the human rights issues in the Valley and the resolution of the Kashmir issue. (Photo: AP)
 Pakistan Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz said Islamabad has always welcomed the endeavours aimed at addressing the human rights issues in the Valley and the resolution of the Kashmir issue. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday claimed that the international community has rejected India's contention that the turmoil in Kashmir is primarily a cross-border terrorism issue, as it blamed India for "scuttling" all opportunities for a "meaningful" dialogue to resolve the issue.

Pakistan Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz, in a hard-hitting statement, said Islamabad has always welcomed the endeavours aimed at addressing the human rights issues in the Valley and the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

"India's contention that the Kashmir issue is, primarily, an issue of cross-border terrorism, is a claim that no one in the world is prepared to accept today," Aziz said in a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

He also welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's suggestion of having a multilateral dialogue to resolve the issue.

The recent offer of the Turkish President Erdogan to strengthen the dialogue process among the stakeholders for resolving the Kashmir issue and his call for a multilateral approach to settle the issue must be welcomed, Aziz said.

"In this context, the Indian counter proposal that it is ready for bilateral dialogue with Pakistan is no longer credible because in the past two decades India has scuttled all opportunities for a meaningful dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security Council's relevant resolutions on Kashmir," Aziz said.

He alleged that the Indian government has broken its "own record of brutality" in Kashmir by "indiscriminately killing" unarmed Kashmiri protestors. Aziz said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Declaration' adopted by the 13th Summit in Istanbul, in April last, "out-rightly rejected India's attempts of equating the Kashmiris freedom struggle with terrorism."

"Political analysts and members of civil society from across the globe have concluded that the large scale uprising, which is going on in Kashmir, involving mostly young unarmed Kashmiris confronting fully armed Indian forces, clearly shows that Kashmir is a burning issue requiring urgent international attention," Aziz said.

Tags: sartaj aziz, kashmir issue, cross-border terrorism
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Behold the Quantum Dot technology in the LCD vs AMOLED battle arena

2

World's fastest film camera developed

3

Priyanka makes grand return to America, looks stunning at Met Gala

4

2nd tallest flag post comes up in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

5

Pak: Epigraph from ‘Godfather’ in Panama verdict irks Nawaz Sharif

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham