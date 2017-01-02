Monday, Jan 02, 2017 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

World, South Asia

Air hostess of Pak's national carrier arrested in Canada for theft

PTI
Published : Jan 2, 2017, 8:29 pm IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2017, 8:34 pm IST

She was caught stealing in CCTV footage of the department store whose management handed over the footage to police.

Pakistan International Airlines. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 Pakistan International Airlines. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

Lahore: An air hostess of Pakistan's national carrier has been detained in Canada after she was caught stealing in CCTV footage of a department store.

The air hostess, who arrived in Toronto from Lahore via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK797, has allegedly been charged with shoplifting in Toronto, The Express Tribune reported.

She was caught stealing in CCTV footage of the department store whose management handed over the footage to police.

Canadian investigation team interrogated the air hostess and the flight's captain who said that the employees are responsible for their actions after duty hours.

The air hostess will be presented before Toronto court today after which further investigation would be launched against her if found guilty.

"Investigations are underway, and strict action will be taken against the air hostess if found guilty," PIA spokesperson Danyal Gilani said.

In August last year, the Anti-Narcotics Force claimed to have arrested a senior PIA air hostess from Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport in connection with an attempt to smuggle gold to the US.

A case was registered against the senior air hostess of the national flag carrier after two kilogrammes of gold were recovered from her luggage during a routine search at the airport, the paper said.

Tags: pia, theft, pia air hostess
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

MOST POPULAR

1

Dog attacks family trying to dress it in sweater

2

This sex machines museum in Prague is the first of its kind

3

Crocodile bites selfie-seeking French tourist in Thailand

4

Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap dons Lord Krishna avatar on New Year

5

Video | Toddler asks to play ‘tickle tickle’, Amazon Echo Dot searches for porn

more

Editors' Picks

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

Mohammad Kaif has drawn a lot of flak on Twitter, for posting a picture of himself doing Suryanamaskar. (Photo: PTI)

Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for doing yoga, gives befitting reply

Following Carrie's death, her mother also suffered a heart stroke and succumbed to it. (Photo: AP)

Carrie Fisher's death devastated Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham