Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Aamir invited for Imran Khan's oath-taking event

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 1, 2018, 7:29 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2018, 7:28 pm IST

Earlier reports suggested that PTI was considering inviting SAARC leaders as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI spokesperson stated that the decision would be taken after consulting with the Pakistan Foreign Office. (Photo: File | AP)
 PTI spokesperson stated that the decision would be taken after consulting with the Pakistan Foreign Office. (Photo: File | AP)

Islamabad: Former cricketer-turned-politician, Imran Khan, will take oath as Pakistan Prime Minister on August 11 and speculation has been rife about foreign dignitaries attending the event.  

According to reports, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has invited some prominent former Indian cricketers like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Actor Aamir Khan is also reportedly on the list of invitees.

However, on Tuesday, Fawad Chaudhry, the PTI spokesperson had rebuffed reports which claimed that the party was planning to invite foreign dignitaries to Khan's oath-taking ceremony. 

Chaudhary had stated that the decision would be taken after consulting with the Pakistan Foreign Office.

Earlier, some media reports suggested that PTI was considering inviting leaders from South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to attend Khan's oath-taking ceremony in Pakistan.

According to figures provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the PTI was declared as the single largest party in the recently-concluded general election. The party, however, fell short of the 137 majority mark as it won 116 of the 270 National Assembly seats.

The party leadership is reportedly in talks with other political parties and independent candidates in a bid to woo them to join its ranks to form a coalition government at the centre.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: imran khan, pakistan tehreek-e-insaf (pti), oath taking ceremony
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

