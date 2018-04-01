The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 01, 2018 | Last Update : 02:43 PM IST

World, South Asia

52 Indian fishermen arrested for straying into the Pak’s territorial waters

AFP
Published : Apr 1, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2018, 2:01 pm IST

These fishermen spend years in jail before any goodwill gesture on part of the government comes as a relief for them.

Fishermen from both countries are frequently arrested for straying into each other’s territorial waters while fishing along the Sir Creek area of Gujarat in the Arabian sea. (Photo: AFP/ Representational)
 Fishermen from both countries are frequently arrested for straying into each other’s territorial waters while fishing along the Sir Creek area of Gujarat in the Arabian sea. (Photo: AFP/ Representational)

Karachi: Pakistani authorities have arrested 52 Indian fishermen for allegedly straying into the country’s territorial waters, an official said on Saturday.

The latest batch of Indian fishermen was arrested on Thursday night by the Pakistan Maritime Security Forces, he said.

Eight fishing boats were also seized.

A judicial magistrate sent the 52 Indian fishermen to judicial remand, the official said.

They will be lodged in the Malir jail in Karachi, he said.

Rajesh, 28, couldn’t stop crying as policemen lined up the fishermen to take them to the jail.

“Most of us come from a village in Dandi near Gujarat coastal area and we didn’t know we had strayed into Pakistani territory while fishing at night,” he said.

Another frail-looking middle-aged man being bundled into the vehicle kept on saying that the governments of both the countries need to do more for the poor fishermen who spend years in jail for no fault.

Fishermen from both countries are frequently arrested for straying into each other’s territorial waters while fishing along the Sir Creek area of Gujarat in the Arabian sea.

A constable guarding the Indian fishermen said that he felt sorry for them as they squatted on the floor in the heat waiting for the long ride to jail.

On Friday, they were handed over to the Docks police station and then made to appear before a judicial magistrate who sent them to jail.

These fishermen spend years in jail before any goodwill gesture on part of the government comes as a relief for them.

The last batch of Indian fishermen arrested was on January 20 when 17 of them were sent to the Landhi jail.

Since November, the number of Indian fishermen caught for illegally fishing in Pakistani waters has crossed 200.

Tags: pakistani authorities, indian fishermen, pakistan maritime security forces, malir jail
Location: Pakistan, Sindh, Karachi

MOST POPULAR

1

Colin Trevorrow is already set to helm 'Jurassic World 3'

2

Impressed with cleanliness drive, Maharashtra couple names child ‘Swachhata’

3

Trump declares April as ‘National Sexual Assault Awareness' month

4

Facebook's history with privacy: Promises and only promises

5

Ashley Judd, Julianne Moore to take part in Time's Up event at Tribeca Film Festival

more

Editors' Picks

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

more

ALSO FROMLife

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

The nerve-wrecking match concluded with BHC team as winners of the prestigious SCP Cup 10 Goal Polo Championship. (All photos: ARC)

Southern Command Polo Cup 2018: Army performs motorcycle stunts for the Cup's 71st year

From tailoring to trench coats to umbrellas, sneakers and bizarre designs Tokyo Fashion Week showcased innovative styles. (Photos: AP)

Tokyo Fashion Week showcases ecclectic mix of trendy and bizarre

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham