

Australia: Indian couple racially abused for requesting seat on bench

Published : Apr 29, 2017, 4:14 pm IST
Patel said that despite his requesting the woman for a seat next to her, she attacked the couple verbally.

Patel recorded the woman’s speech in a video on his mobile phone. (Photo: Pixabay)
Sydney: In an apparent racial attack, an unidentified woman hurled expletives against an Indian man, who was accompanied by his 15-weeks pregnant wife and 4-year-old daughter.

According to report in a Daily Mail, Utsav Patel, 33, was racially abused over a seat on a bench in Sydney on April 22.

Patel, who had come to spent the night at Luna Park said that despite his requesting the woman for a seat next to her, she attacked the couple verbally.

The incident took place when Patel’s daughter insisted on a joyride. To help his wife find a place to sit while he took his daughter on a joyride in the in overly crowded park, Patel asked the woman politely for the seat next to her. The woman, who already seemed frustrated, instead abused Patel and his family.

Patel recorded the woman’s speech in a video on his mobile phone. The video shows her saying, ‘F*** India’ and screaming at the Indian family to ‘go away’.

Onlookers, who were stunned with the woman’s behaviour, tried to intervene, but she said: “Because I don't like them. Go f*** yourself... get out of here man. Go, go, go.”

When the couple threatened report this incident to the authorities, she arrogantly said, “What's security going to do? I can say whatever I like, get f***ed”.

Patel told the woman this wasn’t the right way to treat people, to which she tried to mimic him with his Indian accent.

Patel, who alerted staff at Luna Park by showing them video as evidence, stated that the authorities said they have been 'dealing with the individual personally' following the incident.

Meanwhile, New South Wales police who learned about the incident through the park management, have contacted to Patel in order to find out more about the matter.

