The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 24, 2018 | Last Update : 12:06 PM IST

World, Oceania

Scott Morrison next PM of Australia, ousts Malcolm Turnbull: reports

AFP
Published : Aug 24, 2018, 11:45 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2018, 11:45 am IST

Scott Morrison, an ally of deposed leader Malcolm Turnbull, won a party-room ballot 45-40.

Scott Morrison will be Australia's new Prime Minister. (Photo: AP)
 Scott Morrison will be Australia's new Prime Minister. (Photo: AP)

Sydney: Treasurer Scott Morrison was Friday picked as Australia's new prime minister after a Liberal party coup in a stunning upset against key challenger Peter Dutton.

Morrison, an ally of deposed leader Malcolm Turnbull, won a party-room ballot 45-40.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, another Turnbull backer, was also in the running but was eliminated in the first round of voting.

Josh Frydenberg, the environment and energy minister, was selected as deputy Liberal leader.

"The successful candidate was Scott Morrison," said Liberal party whip Nola Marino. "He won this vote 45-40 against Peter Dutton.

"In relation to the deputy's position, this was won in an overwhelming sense... by Josh Frydenberg."

Tags: peter dutton, scott morrison, australia, malcolm turnbull
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney

MOST POPULAR

1

Android collecting 10 times more data than iOS: Study

2

Anaesthetist in Hong Kong killed his wife, daughter with gas-filled yoga ball

3

The adrenaline is what I live for: Ranveer Singh on Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'

4

Man arrested over Facebook post depicting Nepal PM as 'monkey'

5

Coconut oil is poison: Harvard professor says health fad is one of 'worst foods'

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham