The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 | Last Update : 06:51 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018 Qualifier 1: Dhoni wins toss, opts to field
 
World, Oceania

Doctor asked to measure indecent assault accused's penis with ruler

AFP
Published : May 22, 2018, 6:35 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2018, 6:34 pm IST

David Scott, elected councillor from Kapiti, has pleaded not guilty to rubbing his genitals against a female staffer at a function in 2017.

Scott's defence argues that the complainant, who has not been named, felt his wallet accidentally touch her as he moved past. (Photo: Facebook | David Scott)
 Scott's defence argues that the complainant, who has not been named, felt his wallet accidentally touch her as he moved past. (Photo: Facebook | David Scott)

Wellington: A man had his penis measured in a New Zealand courthouse on Tuesday after the woman accusing him of indecent assault gave evidence about the size of his member, reports said.

David Scott, an elected councillor from Kapiti, near Wellington, has pleaded not guilty to rubbing his genitals against a female council staffer at a function in 2017.

The woman said the object she felt touch her back was four to five inches (10-12 centimetres) long, the stuff.co.nz news site reported.

In a highly unusual move, judge Peter Hobbs then allowed Scott's doctor to take the 72-year-old to the court's holding cells to measure his penis with a wooden ruler.

Hobbs suppressed the resulting measurement from public disclosure, Radio New Zealand reported.

Scott's defence argues that the complainant, who has not been named, felt his wallet accidentally touch her as he moved past.

But the accuser said the offending object pressing into her back could not have been a wallet, phone or insulin kit, and was in fact male genitalia.

The trial continues.

Tags: new zealand courthouse, indecent assault, david scott, public disclosure, male genitalia
Location: New Zealand, Wellington, Wellington

MOST POPULAR

1

Saw the sexy jaguar Prince Harry was driving? Here’s its tragic story

2

PETA India finds new proof of flagging conditions at Tamil Nadu dog-breeding unit

3

After RDB and other films, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala reunite with Pihu

4

Love in the air: Man proposes to girlfriend aboard Indore-Goa Indigo flight

5

Meet 70-year-old who claims she is pregnant with baby girl

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham