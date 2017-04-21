Australia: Teen drugged, threatened by boyfriend, brutally stabs man to death

The girl, Thompson was charged with murder but pleaded guilty since she feared her family’s safety.

Gippsland: A court in Australia has sentenced a teenager to 10 years in prison for murdering a young father, Jack Nankervis, by stabbing him 70 times with a knife and an axe in June 2014. The killing took place at a Morwell apartment in Gippsland, Victoria which belonged to the accused, Bonnie Sawyer-Thompson.

According to a report in Daily Mail, she was forced to commit the murder by her boyfriend, Phillip Mifsud, who threatened to kill her family and forcibly injected her with drugs. Thompson was charged with murder but pleaded guilty since she feared for her family’s safety. She will be eligible for parole in four years.

The victim was with the girl and her boyfriend before he was murdered. All three had taken cannabis, GHB (Gamma-Hydroxybutyric acid) and ice. When Thompson attacked the victim, he was unable to defend himself due to intoxication.

Mifsud had walked out of the house before the incident. There were no charges against him over his alleged involvement in Nankervis's death.

Throughout their relationship, Thompson had been frequently abused by Mifsud, who made her swallow bullet cases and put a firecracker inside her clothes. He had also burnt her with cigarettes, injected her with drugs and broken a bottle on her head.