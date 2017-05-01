The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 01, 2017 | Last Update : 07:56 PM IST

World, Oceania

I was part of ISIS, want to bomb Parliament: Uber driver threatens Aussie woman

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 1, 2017, 3:13 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2017, 3:08 pm IST

The woman was petrified when the driver asked her ‘if she'd ever eaten human flesh’.

The officers detained the driver to question him about his accusations about ISIS (File Photo)
 The officers detained the driver to question him about his accusations about ISIS (File Photo)

Canberra: In order to refuse a trip, an Uber driver in Australia’s Canberra claimed to a woman passenger that he had been part of the Islamic State (ISIS) and wanted to blow up the Australian Parliament and shopping centre.

According to a report in a Daily Mail, the 26-year-old woman, who chose to remain unnamed, booked an Uber ride to her home in Theodore after a party on Saturday.

Despite the driver boasting about his association with ISIS, she drove along with him.

However, the woman was petrified when the driver asked her ‘if she'd ever eaten human flesh’. The woman tried to call Triple-0 but wasn’t successful.

Then the woman asked the driver to pull over near service station with an excuse to go to the loo.

She called up police to inform them about the incident. Minutes after her call, officers arrived to speak to the driver.

The officers detained the driver to question him about his accusations about ISIS. He replied them he was 'joking to wind [her] up' as he wasn’t in the mood to drive her.

Meanwhile, the authorities also confirmed that the driver is being investigated and has been banned from driving with Uber until 'allegations are assessed'.

Tags: uber driver, australian parliament, isis, world news
Location: Australia, Capital Region, Canberra

MOST POPULAR

1

2nd tallest flag post comes up in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

2

Pak: Epigraph from ‘Godfather’ in Panama verdict irks Nawaz Sharif

3

New features grace WhatsApp Beta

4

Schools requested to establish seed banks: Directorate of Education

5

Your keyless car can be hacked for as low as $20

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Seattle-based artist Katie Marks uses various materials to make cool designs on mugs to make them more than just for coffee. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist uses ceramic and porcelain to create mind-boggling mugs

Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates unique art out of delivery boxes converting them into various pop culture characters and objects. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese woman creates art out of cardboard boxes and it is amazing

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham