World, Oceania

Now, Australia beefs up security checks for flights from Middle East

ANI
Published : Apr 1, 2017, 8:45 pm IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2017, 8:46 pm IST

 From next week, passengers flying from Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi will undergo random explosive detection tests and targeted screening of electronic devices. (Photo: AFP)

Sydney: The Australian Government has said that passengers from three Middle Eastern airports flying to Australia will be subject to additional security checks on the basis of national security advice.

From next week, passengers flying from Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi will undergo random explosive detection tests and targeted screening of electronic devices, reports the ABC.

Federal Transport Minister Darren Chester said there was no specific threat to Australia and the extra security was a precautionary measure in line with action taken by the British and American governments.

These new measures do not include the bans on electronic devices being used in cabins on passenger flights.

Chester said the new measures would affect passengers traveling with Qatar, Emirates and Etihad Airways and urged people to contact their airline for more details.

"The Government is continuing to ensure Australians and visitors who travel by air can do so in the knowledge that every precaution is being taken to ensure they arrive at their destinations safely," he said.

"The Federal Government has regular contact with international partners and will continue to monitor security developments and adjust security settings if needed," he added.

Last month, the U.S. and the UK announced a temporary ban on certain nonstop US-bound flights from bringing laptops, iPads, cameras and some other electronics in carry-on luggage.

The decision was prompted by reports that militant groups want to smuggle explosive devices inside electronic gadgets.

The ban in UK applies to inbound flights from six countries that are Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Turkey while in the U.S., the ban applies to flights from eight countries Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

