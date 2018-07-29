The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 29, 2018 | Last Update : 08:40 PM IST

World, Middle East

Iran's rial hits record-low of 100,000 to dollar amid imminent US sanctions

AFP
Published : Jul 29, 2018, 8:00 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2018, 8:00 pm IST

The rial has lost half its value against dollar in just four months, having broken through 50,000-mark for first time in March.

The government attempted to fix the rate at 42,000 in April and threatened to crackdown on black market traders. (Representational Image)
 The government attempted to fix the rate at 42,000 in April and threatened to crackdown on black market traders. (Representational Image)

Tehran: Iran's currency hit a record low on Sunday of 100,000 rials to the dollar amid a deepening economic crisis and the imminent return of full US sanctions.

The unofficial rate stood at 102,000 rials by midday, according to Bonbast, one of the most reliable sites for tracking the Iranian currency.

The rate was confirmed by a trader who spoke on condition of anonymity to AFP.

The rial has lost half its value against the dollar in just four months, having broken through the 50,000-mark for the first time in March.

The government attempted to fix the rate at 42,000 in April and threatened to crackdown on black market traders.

But the trade continued with Iranians worried about a prolonged economic downturn turning to dollars as a safe way to store their savings, or as an investment in the hope, the rial will continue to drop.

With banks often refusing to sell their dollars at the artificially low rate, the government was forced to soften its line in June, allowing more flexibility for certain groups of importers.

The handling of the crisis was one of the reasons behind last week's decision by President Hassan Rouhani to replace central bank chief, Valiollah Seif.

The currency collapse was encouraged by the US announcement in May that it was pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal, that lifted certain sanctions in exchange for curbs to Iran's atomic programme.

The US is set to reimpose its full range of sanctions in two stages on August 6 and November 4, forcing many foreign firms to cut off business with Iran.

Tags: iranian rial, us dollar, us sanctions on iran, president hassan rouhani
Location: Iran, Teheran, Teheran

MOST POPULAR

1

'I’m upset': Kangana Ranaut reacts to news of Priyanka Chopra’s ‘engagement’

2

Women reveal surprising move that turns them on during sex

3

Honor 9N review: The budget notch

4

Priyanka termed ‘unprofessional’ for quitting Bharat; Salman cuts off ties with her?

5

Blood Moon dazzles, was longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham