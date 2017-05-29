Abu Dhabi: 'World's heaviest woman' eats on her own for 1st time in 25 years

Monday, May 29, 2017 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST
Abu Dhabi: Eman Ahmed, an Egyptian woman who recently underwent weight-loss surgery in India, has fed herself for the first time in 25 years at a hospital in Abu Dhabi where she is admitted.
A team of twenty doctors at the Burjeel Hospital headed by Dr Nehad Halawa, is treating her.
Doctors said that there has been significant improvements in Eman's psychological condition.
The 36-year-old, who once weighed over 500 Kilograms, is improving steadily and was seen smiling, watching television and communicating with visitors.
Ahmed was earlier admitted to Mumbai's Saifee Hospital for a weight loss surgery and then was transferred to the Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi on May 4.