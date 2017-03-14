The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 14, 2017 | Last Update : 08:10 PM IST

World, Middle East

Israeli patient burns nurse alive at clinic, arrested

AFP
Published : Mar 14, 2017, 7:07 pm IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2017, 7:09 pm IST

A senior police officer at the scene told news site Ynet that "a man went to receive medical treatment at the clinic here in Holon.

The nurse who died was a woman named Tova Kararo, 56. (Photo: Pixbay)
 The nurse who died was a woman named Tova Kararo, 56. (Photo: Pixbay)

Jerusalem: An elderly man burnt a nurse alive at a clinic in central Israel on Tuesday after apparently being dissatisfied by the treatment he had received, police said.

The suspect, in his late 70s, fled the scene in his car after the incident in Holon, southeast of Tel Aviv, but was later arrested, police said. The nurse who died was a woman named Tova Kararo, 56.

A senior police officer at the scene told news site Ynet that "a man went to receive medical treatment at the clinic here in Holon. "We understand he wasn't satisfied and during a verbal exchange poured flammable fluid on the nurse taking care of him," the officer said.

The director of the Clalit health service that operates the clinic said in an interview with public radio that the perpetrator's "medical background" was known, implying the patient might have had mental issues.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the perpetrator was apparently "mentally unstable." Media reported he was a Holocaust survivor who had received a vaccination last week which he thought was an attempt to poison him.

The Histadrut labour union announced a two-hour strike on Wednesday morning in tribute to Kararo and in solidarity with health workers.

Tags: tel aviv, holon

MOST POPULAR

1

Men who make women orgasm also benefit from it

2

Viber launches self-destructible ‘Secret Chats’

3

Cast of Golmaal Again pose in style as they catch up for first time

4

Blogger goes on trial for playing 'Pokemon Go' in a church

5

Woman claims removing tumour made her a sex addict

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham