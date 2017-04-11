Catch heads, then chop off: Yazidi boy, 7, reveals how ISIS teaches to behead

Kurdistan: A seven-year-old Yazidi boy, who was held captive by Islamic State for two and half years, reveals how his masters forced him to undergo 30 days of horrific combat training.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the Yazidi boy, who shared his experience in a video, described how the ISIS made him learn beheading of victims and handle weapons.

The boy said that he was forced to severe heads of victims with knives, fire guns and assemble weapons.

Speaking about his ordeal, the distress boy tells the camera: “We would carry arms and fire. We would disassemble and assemble the rifles”.

The boy, who hasn’t been named in the video, further said: “They then taught us how to behead, catch heads and then chop them off with a knife.”

The video, which is believed to have been shot in Kurdistan, shows that more than 1000 Yazidi children were held captive and then forced to undergo combat training.

The youngster was probably kidnapped during the horrific assault on Sinjar, Iraq, in 2014. He has now been reunited with his parents, who said they are ‘desperately trying to remove ISIS influence from his mind’.

ISIS has killed thousands of Yazidi men and forced many Yazidi women to marry terrorists, or be raped by them.