The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2017 | Last Update : 04:36 PM IST

World, Middle East

Catch heads, then chop off: Yazidi boy, 7, reveals how ISIS teaches to behead

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Apr 11, 2017, 3:54 pm IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2017, 3:55 pm IST

The boy said that he was forced to severe heads of victims with knives, fire guns and assemble weapons.

The youngster was probably kidnapped during the horrific assault on Sinjar, Iraq, in 2014.
 The youngster was probably kidnapped during the horrific assault on Sinjar, Iraq, in 2014.

Kurdistan: A seven-year-old Yazidi boy, who was held captive by Islamic State for two and half years, reveals how his masters forced him to undergo 30 days of horrific combat training.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the Yazidi boy, who shared his experience in a video, described how the ISIS made him learn beheading of victims and handle weapons.

The boy said that he was forced to severe heads of victims with knives, fire guns and assemble weapons.

Speaking about his ordeal, the distress boy tells the camera: “We would carry arms and fire. We would disassemble and assemble the rifles”.

The boy, who hasn’t been named in the video, further said: “They then taught us how to behead, catch heads and then chop them off with a knife.”

The video, which is believed to have been shot in Kurdistan, shows that more than 1000 Yazidi children were held captive and then forced to undergo combat training.

The youngster was probably kidnapped during the horrific assault on Sinjar, Iraq, in 2014. He has now been reunited with his parents, who said they are ‘desperately trying to remove ISIS influence from his mind’.

ISIS has killed thousands of Yazidi men and forced many Yazidi women to marry terrorists, or be raped by them.

Tags: yazidi boy, islamic state, combat training

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian donor's heart gives Ukrainian new lease of life

2

Vodafone asks TRAI to prevent Jio paint a wrong picture

3

Chinese official earns demoted for not smoking in front of religious leaders

4

CIA-linked hacking tools attributed to 40 cyber attacks

5

Symantec points usage of leaked CIA spy toolkit in 40 operations

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham