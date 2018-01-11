The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 11, 2018 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

World, Middle East

Israel to invest USD 68.6 million to boost cooperation with India

PTI
Published : Jan 11, 2018, 4:34 pm IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2018, 4:34 pm IST

The Indian Prime Minister will be hosting a private dinner for Netanyahu on January 14 after his arrival in New Delhi.

Several MoUs, including in the field of oil and gas, renewable energy, amended protocol for airports, cyber security, co-production of films and documentaries will be signed between the two sides. (Photo: PTI)
 Several MoUs, including in the field of oil and gas, renewable energy, amended protocol for airports, cyber security, co-production of films and documentaries will be signed between the two sides. (Photo: PTI)

Jerusalem: Israel will invest USD 68.6 million to boost cooperation with India in areas like tourism, technology, agriculture and innovation over a period of four years, a senior official in Jerusalem has said ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s high-profile India visit next week.

The commitment is in addition to the India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund of USD 40 million over five years with equal contribution from both sides that has already been agreed between the two sides, deputy Director General of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Gilad Cohen, told PTI.

Netanyahu will be leading a high-profile delegation comprising 130 businessmen from 102 Israeli companies drawn from areas like agriculture, water, cyber security, health care and security on his four day trip to India starting January 14.

It will be the second visit by an Israeli Prime Minister to India after a gap of 15 years since Ariel Sharon visited New Delhi in 2003. The visit comes merely six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Jewish state, becoming the first Indian premier to do so.

Several MoUs, including in the field of oil and gas, renewable energy, amended protocol for airports, cyber security, co-production of films and documentaries will be signed between the two sides.

Israel’s Saare Tzedek hospital would be signing an agreement with India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as well.

Informed sources in Jerusalem said that this relates to sharing of knowledge in the field of homoeopathy and ayurveda that have been gaining popularity in Israel over the last few years. Technion-Israel Institute of Technology would also be signing an agreement with Ministry of Science and Technology, sources in Jerusalem said.

Reciprocating the warm reception extended to him by Netanyahu, Modi is likely to spend a lot of time with his Israeli counterpart during the trip.

Netanyahu accompanied Modi almost throughout his three day trip in July 2017, an honour generally reserved for Presidents of Israel’s close ally the United States.

The Indian Prime Minister will be hosting a private dinner for Netanyahu on January 14 after his arrival in New Delhi. The Israeli leader would be meeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also the same day.

The Israeli Prime Minister would be formally welcomed the next day at the Rashtrapari Bhawan following which he would lay wreath at Rajghat.

He would be then participating in a dialogue at Hyderabad house which will also include a one-on-one discussion with Modi. Meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu are also scheduled for Monday.

Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara, would be travelling to Agra to see the Taj Mahal on Tuesday and return to Delhi to participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

Modi would be accompanying Netanyahu to Gujarat on Wednesday where he will be welcomed in the same fashion as Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was with a “road show” in Ahmedabad.

The “road show” is said to be an 8-kilometer drive from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram. The two leaders will also be witnessing several innovative technologies in the field of water, agriculture and health at iCreate and visit a Centre of Excellence.

Netanyahu would be arriving in Mumbai on Wednesday in the evening where he would be meeting with the Indian Jewish community.

A packed schedule on Thursday for the Israeli Prime Minister in Mumbai would include a “power breakfast” with Indian business leaders, a business seminar, attending two memorial services for the victims of Mumbai terror attacks at the Taj hotel and Nariman House and finally a gala event with Bollywood actors, directors and producers.

Tags: india-israel ties, narendra modi, benjamin netanyahu, sushma swaraj
Location: Israel, Jerusalem, Jerusalem

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung to unveil Galaxy S9 at MWC 2018, no foldable phone this year

2

M3M firm sells 20 apartments worth Rs 150 crore under Trump Tower project within 24 hrs of launch

3

Acer expands its Predator accessories portfolio

4

CES 2018: Soul Electronics unveils two new in-ear headphones

5

Smartron tphone P with 5000mAh battery for Rs 7,999

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A screening of the upcoming adult comedy 'Kaalakaandi' was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's show time: Saif's family and other stars watch his quirky act

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham