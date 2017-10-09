The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

If FIFA World Cup goes out of Qatar, diplomatic crisis will end: UAE officials

Dubai: A top Emirati security official said the Qatar diplomatic crisis can be resolved if Doha gives up hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The comments on Twitter by Dhahi Khalfan, the often-outspoken head of security in Dubai, mark the first time any official from the four Arab countries boycotting Qatar has directly linked the tournament to ending the monthslong dispute.

Khalfan wrote: "If the World Cup goes out of Qatar, the crisis in Qatar will end."

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all cut diplomatic ties and began a boycott of Qatar on June 5, in part over allegations Doha supports extremists and has overly warm ties to Iran.

Qatar has long denied funding extremists.

