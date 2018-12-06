The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:15 PM IST

World, Middle East

Bomb kills 3 in Iran's Chabahar, injures several: report

AFP
Published : Dec 6, 2018, 5:03 pm IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2018, 5:03 pm IST

The television said several people were also wounded in the 'terrorist attack.' The official IRNA news agency said it was a car bombing.

Sistan-Baluchistan province, where the bombing hit, has long been a flashpoint, with Pakistan-based Baluchi separatists and jihadists carrying out cross-border attacks. (Representational Image)
 Sistan-Baluchistan province, where the bombing hit, has long been a flashpoint, with Pakistan-based Baluchi separatists and jihadists carrying out cross-border attacks. (Representational Image)

Tehran: A bomb attack on a police command post killed at least three people in the port city of Chabahar in restive southeastern Iran on Thursday, state media reported.

The television said several people were also wounded in the "terrorist attack." The official IRNA news agency said it was a car bombing.

Sistan-Baluchistan province, where the bombing hit, has long been a flashpoint, with Pakistan-based Baluchi separatists and jihadists carrying out cross-border attacks.

Tags: bomb attack in iran, terrorist attack, sistan-baluchistan province
Location: Iran, Teheran, Teheran

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9, S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White, Polaris Blue

2

Facebook announces new update for Messenger Lite Android

3

Nokia 8.1 launched: Specifications, price, and more

4

World’s first 5G Snapdragon 855 phone will be from OnePlus

5

World's first baby born via womb transplant from dead donor

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham