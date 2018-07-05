The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 09:23 AM IST

World, Middle East

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s son killed in Syria

REUTERS
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 8:51 am IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 8:50 am IST

The group's statement showed an image of a young boy carrying an assault rifle and gave no further details.

Baghdadi's whereabouts remain unknown, but the wording of Tuesday's statement seemed to imply he is still alive. (Photo: File/AP)
 Baghdadi's whereabouts remain unknown, but the wording of Tuesday's statement seemed to imply he is still alive. (Photo: File/AP)

Cairo: A son of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in the city of Homs in Syria, the group's news channel reported on Tuesday.

"Hudayfah al-Badri ... the son of the Caliph ... was killed in an operation against the Nusayriyyah and the Russians at the thermal power station in Homs," the statement said. `

The word Nusayriyyah refers to Syria's Alawite community.

The statement showed an image of a young boy carrying an assault rifle and gave no further details.

Baghdadi's whereabouts remain unknown, but the wording of Tuesday's statement seemed to imply he is still alive.

The secretive ISIS leader has frequently been reported killed or wounded since he declared a caliphate to rule over all Muslims from a mosque in Mosul in 2014, after leading his fighters on a sweep through northern Iraq.

Baghdadi's last message came in the form of an undated 46-minute audio recording, released via the Al-Furqan news organization in September, where he urged followers across the world to wage attacks against the West and to keep fighting in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

Tags: isis, abu bakr al-baghdadi, syria
Location: Egypt, Kairo, Cairo

MOST POPULAR

1

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

2

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

3

Muslims donate land, money to build temple in Bihar

4

Pakistani reporter goes overboard to cover monsoon floods

5

Ranbir’s Sanju crosses Rs 150 crore-mark in 5 days, all set to beat Salman’s Race 3

more

Editors' Picks

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham