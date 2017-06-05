The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 05, 2017 | Last Update : 07:10 PM IST

World, Middle East

Saudi-Qatar dispute: Emirates’ flights connecting Doha suspended

ANI
Published : Jun 5, 2017, 6:15 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2017, 6:16 pm IST

Emirates said, the last flight from Dubai-Doha will leave at 2:30 am on June 6 while the last flight in the other direction is at 3:50 am.

Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter)
 Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter)

Dubai: In the wake of the ongoing diplomatic rift in the Gulf, Dubai-based Airline Emirates is suspending flights to and from Doha beginning Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Emirates said that the last flight from Dubai to Doha will leave at 2:30 am on June 6 while the last flight in the other direction is at 3:50 am.

"As instructed by the UAE government, Emirates will suspend its flights to and from Doha, starting from the morning of June 6, until further notice. Emirates' flights to and from Doha on June 5, will operate as normal," the statement read.

It further said that the travellers bound for Doha, boarding their flight from airports around the Emirates network on June 5, will be advised to make alternative arrangements.

"All customers booked on Emirates' flights to and from Doha will be provided with alternative options, including full refunds on unused tickets and free rebooking to the nearest alternate Emirates destinations. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers," the statement further read.

This comes after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain ended diplomatic relations and all land sea and air contacts with fellow Gulf Arab state Qatar over allegations that the latter is encouraging terrorism and extremism.

Riyadh accused Qatar of backing terrorism and extremism, while Bahrain charged Qatar with interfering in its internal affairs, according to a report published by The Guardian.

Saudi Arabia had decided to sever diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar “proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by international law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism," the report said.

Saudi Arabia said the move was necessary to protect the kingdom from what it described as terrorism and extremism.

Bahrain's foreign affairs ministry issued a statement that it would withdraw its diplomatic mission from Doha within 48 hours and that all Qatari diplomats should leave Bahrain within the same period.

The ministry's statement said Qatari citizens needed to leave Bahrain within two weeks and that air and sea traffic between the two countries would be halted. It wasn't immediately clear how that would affect Qatar Airways, one of the region's major long-haul carriers.

Tags: qatar airways, emirates, terrorism, extremism
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

MOST POPULAR

1

Solar bus starts 20-day trip in Delhi on Environment Day

2

Luxury hotel in UAE hires 8 cats to help staff keep stress at bay

3

People worship cow born with human like head in UP

4

Google will reward hackers $200,000 for finding bug in Android

5

Watch: Tiger dances and kicks villains around like a dream in Munna Michael trailer

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham