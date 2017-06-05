The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jun 05, 2017

World, Middle East

4 countries sever ties with Qatar for protection against terrorism

REUTERS
Published : Jun 5, 2017, 9:27 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2017, 9:50 am IST

Saudi Arabia cut all land air and sea contacts with Qatar ‘and urges all brotherly countries and companies to do the same.’

Saudi Arabia also broke diplomatic relations and all land sea and air contacts with fellow Gulf Arab state Qatar on Monday, saying the move was necessary to protect the kingdom from what it described as terrorism and extremism. (Photo: AFP)
Dubai: Bahrain said on Monday it cut diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing its fellow Gulf Arab state of backing terrorism and interfering in Bahrain’s internal affairs.

A brief statement on the official Bahrain news agency said Bahrain, a close ally of Saudi Arabia, was also cutting air and sea contact with Qatar and was giving its citizens in Qatar 14 days to leave.

Saudi Arabia also broke diplomatic relations and all land sea and air contacts with fellow Gulf Arab state Qatar on Monday, saying the move was necessary to protect the kingdom from what it described as terrorism and extremism.

The official state news agency, citing an official source, said Saudi Arabia had decided to sever diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar “proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by international law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”.

Saudi Arabia cut all land air and sea contacts with Qatar “and urges all brotherly countries and companies to do the same.”

Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have also reportedly severed ties with Qatar. Egypt has accused the country of supporting terrorist groups, while UAE has said it is “destabilising security of the region.”

