The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 05, 2018 | Last Update : 10:31 PM IST

World, Middle East

Killing for nation: Palestinian man kills pregnant, married Israeli ex-girlfriend

AFP
Published : Feb 5, 2018, 5:11 pm IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2018, 5:12 pm IST

A media blackout had been long been imposed on the case.

The 30-year-old went missing in May, according to media reports, and a crime of passion was suspected as she had been pregnant and married to another man at the time. (Photo: File/Representational)
 The 30-year-old went missing in May, according to media reports, and a crime of passion was suspected as she had been pregnant and married to another man at the time. (Photo: File/Representational)

Jerusalem: A Palestinian man has confessed to killing his Israeli ex-girlfriend, saying the murder was motivated by nationalism, Israel's justice ministry said Monday.

Mohamed Harouf, a resident of Nablus in the Israeli- occupied West Bank, was arrested by Israeli police in August 2017 after the body of Mishal Halimi was discovered.

The 30-year-old went missing in May, according to media reports, and a crime of passion was suspected as she had been pregnant and married to another man at the time.

"The murderer strangled her while she was carrying a baby in her womb and then stoned her and left her without burying her," said the prosecutor, adding that the two sides had reached a plea bargain.

"We have arrived at this agreement to avoid a long trial and we will ask in agreement with the defence for a sentence of life imprisonment," the prosecutor said, quoted in a ministry statement.

The court must determine a verdict at a date yet to be confirmed.

"The court acknowledged that the murderer wanted to kill a Jewish woman for ideological motives," lawyers for the Halimi family said in a statement.

The victim's mother, Guita Zylberman, said "justice has been done" for her daughter.

On May 23, 2017, the day Halimi disappeared, her family informed police who launched a manhunt for her former boyfriend, according to media reports.

Halimi had been living in the Adam settlement, near Ramallah in the West Bank, but was killed in central Israel.

A media blackout had been long been imposed on the case.

Tags: nationalism, israel's justice ministry, mohamed harouf, mishal halimi
Location: Israel, Jerusalem, Jerusalem

MOST POPULAR

1

Most Indians share personal passwords with partners: Study

2

Man has incestuous affair with daughter, wife discovers from child's journal

3

Queen Elizabeth upset over death of Windsor swans, bird flu suspected

4

Here are the different names Royals have when they visit Scotland and Ireland

5

Masterpiece by Raza to under hammer for first time

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Jhanvi Kapoor and others rocked LFW '18 with their impeccable style and beauty.

Gorgeous! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut own the show at LFW 2018

Checkout the exclusive pictures of Rani Mukerji, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, and Varun Dhawan with GF Natasha Dalal. The glamorous B-town celebs were snapped by the paparazzi. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs spotted: Rani, Varun with GF Natasha and others clicked

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham