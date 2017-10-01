The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 01, 2017 | Last Update : 06:31 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma played 14 dot balls before he scored two consecutive boundaries to open his account. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 5th ODI: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma make cautious start
 
World, Middle East

Saudi Arabian university to open first driving school for women

ANI
Published : Oct 1, 2017, 6:17 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2017, 6:18 pm IST

Saudi Arabia, which was the only country in the world to forbid female drivers, recently allowed women to drive.

The movement gained prominence with the rise in power of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a 32-year-old son of the king, who laid out a far-reaching plan to reform the kingdom's economy and society. (Photo: ANI/Representational)
 The movement gained prominence with the rise in power of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a 32-year-old son of the king, who laid out a far-reaching plan to reform the kingdom's economy and society. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia): Saudi Arabia's Princess Nourah University will open a driving school for women after a ban was lifted on women driving in the country.

The women's university said that it would establish a driving school for women in cooperation with the relevant authorities, reports local media.

Saudi Arabia, which was the only country in the world to forbid female drivers, recently allowed women to drive.

In a post on Twitter, the official account of the kingdom's Foreign Ministry wrote, "Saudi Arabia allows women to drive."

"Saudi Arabia's King Salman has issued a historic royal decree granting driving licenses for women in the kingdom," the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news channel reported.

Campaigners had earlier, for many years, argued that women should be allowed to drive, saying that "it makes virtual prisoners out of women, who do not have a male family member or chauffeur to drive them around."

The movement gained prominence with the rise in power of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a 32-year-old son of the king, who laid out a far-reaching plan to reform the kingdom's economy and society. 

Tags: driving ban, women to drive, saudi arabia, princess nourah university
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Riyadh

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman wants to dig up her own grave to prove she is alive

2

Book on stories told within 140 characters

3

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches 'Single Click Pension Delivery' scheme

4

Aamir takes a break from shooting Thugs of Hindostan, to promote Secret Superstar

5

Hugh Hefner's company lives on, though as a shadow of itself

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham