Saturday, Nov 30, 2019 | Last Update : 08:12 AM IST

World, Europe

2 killed in London stabbings; police fatally shoot suspect

AP
Published : Nov 30, 2019, 4:28 am IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2019, 4:28 am IST

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that ``to the best of our knowledge, the incident has been contained'' but that details were still emerging.

The violence erupted two-and-a-half years after a van and knife attack in the same area killed eight people and less than two weeks before Britain holds a national election. (Photo: AFP)
 The violence erupted two-and-a-half years after a van and knife attack in the same area killed eight people and less than two weeks before Britain holds a national election. (Photo: AFP)

London:  A man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people Friday in London, killing two in what police are treating as a terrorist attack before being tackled by members of the public and then fatally shot by officers on London Bridge, officials said.

Metropolitan Police Chief Cressida Dick said two stabbing victims had died and three injured people were being treated in hospitals. Health officials said one of the injured was in critical but stable condition, one was stable and the third had less serious injuries.

Dick said police were working ``at full tilt'' to determine whether anyone else was involved in the attack. She would not say whether the suspect was known to police, noting it was ``a very fast-moving, dynamic investigation; we will keep you updated."

The violence erupted two-and-a-half years after a van and knife attack in the same area killed eight people and less than two weeks before Britain holds a national election. The main pollical parties temporarily suspended campaigning in London as a mark of respect.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that ``to the best of our knowledge, the incident has been contained'' but that details were still emerging.

Johnson's office said the prime minister would chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee, COBRA, later Friday evening.

Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Neil Basu said the suspect appeared to be wearing a bomb vest but it turned out to be ``a hoax explosive device."

Basu said officers were keeping ``an open mind as to any motive.''

Dick, the police chief, said officers were called just before 2 p.m. to Fishmongers' Hall, a conference venue at the north end of London Bridge. The pedestrian and vehicle bridge links the city's business district with the south bank of the River Thames.

Cambridge-based prison-education organization Learning Together was holding an event there Friday, and the University of Cambridge said it was ``gravely concerned'' about students, staff and alumni who might have been caught up in the attack.

Minutes after the report of the stabbing, witnesses saw a man with a knife being wrestled to the ground by members of the public on the bridge before armed-response officers shot him dead.

One video posted on social media showed two men struggling on the bridge before police pulled a man in civilian clothes off a black-clad man on the ground. Gunshots followed. Another depicted a man in suit and overcoat holding a long knife that apparently had been taken from the attacker.

Other images showed police, guns are drawn, pointing at a figure on the ground in the distance.

Tags: london bridge, boris johnson

Latest From World

London Bridge was one of the areas targeted by an ISIS-claimed terrorist attack in June 2017, when 11 people died as terrorists went on a stabbing spree after ramming a van into pedestrians. (Photo: File | AFP)

Several injured, one detained in stabbing incident near London Bridge

Britain's governing Conservative Party complained to the broadcasting regulator after its chosen representative was shut out of a general election television debate on climate change on Thursday. (Photo: Channel 4)

Boris Johnson skips climate change debate on TV, gets replaced by melting ice sculpture

Antarctic tour operators however insist they are promoting responsible tourism. (Representational Image)

Amid criticism, 80,000 tourists visit Antarctica to swim with penguins

Nakasone was known for trying to integrate the nation defeated in World War II as a full-fledged member of the West during the Cold War era. (Photo: File)

Ex-Japanese PM Yasuhiro Nakasone passes away at 101

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham