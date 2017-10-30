The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 30, 2017 | Last Update : 05:32 PM IST

World, Europe

UK: Indian origin bank employee jailed on charges of child sex abuse

PTI
Published : Oct 30, 2017, 5:02 pm IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2017, 5:22 pm IST

Balachandran Kavungalparambath was caught on camera by a UK-based vigilante group called ‘Internet Interceptors.’

Kavungalparambath, the Citibank business manager, was intercepted in a hotel room in Birmingham where he had arranged to meet one of the group's activists posing as a 14-year-old girl during Whatsapp chats.(Representational Image | Photo: File)
 Kavungalparambath, the Citibank business manager, was intercepted in a hotel room in Birmingham where he had arranged to meet one of the group's activists posing as a 14-year-old girl during Whatsapp chats.(Representational Image | Photo: File)

London: A 38-year-old Indian-origin bank employee in London has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after admitting to attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of child sex abuse.

Balachandran Kavungalparambath was caught on camera by a UK-based vigilante group called "Internet Interceptors" tracking the internet to catch adults grooming children online for sexual abuse.

Kavungalparambath, the Citibank business manager, was intercepted in a hotel room in Birmingham where he had arranged to meet one of the group's activists posing as a 14-year-old girl during Whatsapp chats.

"I will have to leave the country. I am from India. I lose my job, I have to leave the country," Kavungalparambath is heard saying on the video when asked what would happen to him as punishment.

"I have heard about this. I heard about these groups. But as I said, I was supposed to have a chat with her it was not with the intention of getting her into a bed and having sex with her. That was not my intention," he is heard saying.

Birmingham Crown Court was told last week that the video was streamed live on Facebook, during which the London-based banker and married father of one broke down in tears and claimed he just wanted to have lunch with the youngster.

However, his own Whatsapp messages were read out to him which indicated otherwise.

"It's not right. I accept my mistake," he told members of the vigilante group on camera.

At one stage he is ordered to empty the contents of his rucksack, with perfume and condoms spilling onto a table in front of him.

Besides his 15-month jail term handed down last week, Kavungalparambath has also been placed on the sex offender register for 10 years and handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order to prevent any future re-offending.

A spokesperson for Citibank said: "This individual is not a Citi employee any longer. The offences are abhorrent.”

Tags: balachandran kavungalparambath, internet inceptors, child sex abuse, citi bank
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

2

Attraction to partners based on how parents look, says new study

3

NASA gets into 'Halloween' mood, releases spooky soundtrack playlist

4

Vinod Dua not too pleased with Twinkle defending Akshay over 'sexist' jibe at Mallika

5

Want to increase productivity? Wear slippers to work

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham