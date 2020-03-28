Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 | Last Update : 08:17 PM IST

World, Europe

Virus cases climb to 600,000 globally, 27,000 fatalities reported

AFP
Published : Mar 28, 2020, 5:29 pm IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2020, 5:29 pm IST

There are 605,010 cases of infection with 27,982 deaths in 183 countries and territories

Medical workers wearing protective gears treat a patient infected with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus at the intensive care unit of the Erasme Hospital in Brussels
 Medical workers wearing protective gears treat a patient infected with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus at the intensive care unit of the Erasme Hospital in Brussels

Paris: More than 600,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been officially recorded around the world since the outbreak of the epidemic, according to an AFP tally at 1045 GMT on Saturday.

There were 605,010 cases of infection with 27,982 deaths in 183 countries and territories.

The United States had 104,837 cases of which 1,711 were fatal. Italy had the highest number of deaths at 9,134 and a total of 86,498 cases.

China, the epicentre of the outbreak, had 81,394 cases and 3,295 deaths.

The figures represent only a fraction of the number of infections as many countries only carry out tests on suspected cases if they are hospitalised.

Tags: covid-19 death toll, coronavirus outbreak, covid-19 cases

Latest From World

A member of the Military Emergencies Unit (UME) carry out a general disinfection at the morgue of the Sant Antoni extended care facility in Barcelona. AFP Photo

With 832 deaths in 24 hours, Covid19 toll in Spain rises to 5,690

Members of the Islamic Health Society, an arm of the Iran-backed militant Hezbollah group, spray disinfectants as a precaution against the coronavirus. AP Photo

Covid19 toll in Iran rises to 2,517

PAtients wearing masks and gloves wait to be directed into Covid19 testing centre in New York. AFP Photo

In America's virus epicentre, medical workers struggle with lack for protection equipment

AP Photo

As Covid19 cases climb, IMF considers Pakistan's request for financial aid

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham