The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 | Last Update : 05:38 AM IST

World, Europe

Death for laughing at lover: Man stabs 34-yr-old girlfriend 88 times on date

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 27, 2017, 8:00 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2017, 8:03 pm IST

Markov asked Kozlova to shut her eyes and wait for a surprise, when he brutally stabbed her with a knife.

Markov asked Kozlova to shut her eyes and wait for a surprise, when he brutally stabbed her with a pre-prepared knife. (Photo: File/Representational)
 Markov asked Kozlova to shut her eyes and wait for a surprise, when he brutally stabbed her with a pre-prepared knife. (Photo: File/Representational)

Krasnoyarsk: A 34-year-old woman’s life came to a shocking and abrupt end after her boyfriend stabbed her 88 times, following an invitation to a romantic soiree in Krasnoyarsk city of Russia.

Irina Kozlova, a Russian skier and snowboarder had recently started dating Evgeny Markov and who she believed was a successful businessman, Daily Mail reported.

Markov, who was arrested while dining at a restaurant, readily confessed to the murder and said he killed her for ‘laughing at him.’

Originally, a car washer, Markov had masqueraded as a businessman and had been discovered by Kozlova eventually.

“She laughed at me,” Markov told the police.

Markov allegedly asked Kozlova to choose a ‘romantic place,’ following which she drove them to Ust-Mana village overlooking the Yenisei River, near the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk.

Markov asked Kozlova to shut her eyes and wait for a surprise, when he brutally stabbed her with a knife.

Kozolva’s mutilated body was found in her car.

“On the eve of the murder the man informed his new acquaintance that he wanted to surprise her and invited her to choose a romantic place. She drove him to the village where the man said he asked her to close her eyes, then with a pre-prepared knife inflicted multiple wounds which were fatal,” The Russian Investigative Committee said.

Tags: russian investigative committee, irina kozlova, evgeny markov
Location: Russian Federation, Krasnojarsk, Krasnojarsk

MOST POPULAR

1

2017 year-ender: The rise of robots

2

Reminiscing about old days: Modi makes pit-stop at Shimla ICH for a cup of coffee

3

Tax-free promiseland disappearing: UAE, Saudi to impose VAT from 2018

4

Watch: SRK recites Jab Tak Hai Jaan poem for Anushka on behalf of Virat at reception

5

Mirza Ghalib's couplets subject of new book

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham