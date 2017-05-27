The Asian Age | News

Saturday, May 27, 2017

World, Europe

Video: ISIS urges 'all out war' on West, asks 'soldiers' to target 'infidels'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 27, 2017, 7:21 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2017, 7:21 pm IST

The ISIS video message also promised a 'great reward or martyrdom in Ramadan' for those who follow it, the report said.

Manchester police have detained more than 11 people so far as part of the ongoing investigation. (Photo: Representational/AP)
 Manchester police have detained more than 11 people so far as part of the ongoing investigation. (Photo: Representational/AP)

London: An ISIS group in video message asked all its soldiers to carry out an attack on Western countries where ever possible such as homes, markets and roads, during Ramadan.

According to report in The Mirror, the video was posted on YouTube with title: ‘Where are the lions of war’. In the video, the Islamic State group calls on followers to attack more Westerners.

As the holy month of Islam, Ramadan, began on Saturday, the video message asks all pro-ISIS groups to target "infidels" in Europe during the 30-day fasting period. 

"Muslim brothers in Europe who can’t reach the Islamic State lands, attack them in their homes, their markets, their roads and their forums," the message in the video reads.

The ISIS video message also promised a "great reward or martyrdom in Ramadan" for those who follow it, the report said.

A similar message was given by ISIS group's former second in command, Abu Mohammad al-Adnani last year, during Ramadan. Adnani had urged his followers to carry out similar attacks during the holy month. However, Aal-Adnani was killed in Syria shortly after releasing the message.

A suicide bomber named Salman Abedi blew himself up at a pop singer’s concert in Manchester Arena in United Kingdom, killing at least 22 and injuring several others. 

Manchester police have detained more than 11 people so far as part of the ongoing investigation.

