World, Europe

Latest coronavirus updates from around the world

REUTERS
Published : Apr 27, 2020, 1:47 pm IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2020, 1:47 pm IST

More than 2.97 million people have been reported to be infected and 205,948 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of on Monday

Women working for the regional public transport company distribute face masks in the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany, (AP)
 Women working for the regional public transport company distribute face masks in the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany, (AP)

More than 2.97 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 205,948 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of on Monday.

EUROPE

* Italy reported 260 more deaths on Sunday, the smallest daily tally since March 14, and said it plans to allow factories and building sites to reopen from May 4 and permit limited family visits.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing a month-old lockdown as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night, the Telegraph reported.

* Death toll in France increased by 242 to 22,856.

* A group of 25 Dutch high school students arrived back in the Netherlands in a two-mast schooner on Sunday, as airline restrictions forced them to sail it home from the Caribbean.

* Total cases in Turkey rose by 2,357 in the past 24 hours, and 99 more people have died.

AMERICAS

* Total infections in the United States were more than 970,000 and the death toll stood at 54,822, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Monday.

* Colorado, Mississippi, Minnesota, Montana and Tennessee were set to join other states in reopening businesses, while Oklahoma governor called on U.S. President Donald Trump to declare the pandemic an “act of God”.

* The U.S. government notified lenders on Sunday that it will cap how much each bank can lend under the emergency loan program.

* Argentina will extend a mandatory nationwide quarantine period until May 10, while Honduras will extend the blanket curfew by one week until 2100 GMT on May 3.

* Mexico reported 835 new cases and 46 additional fatalities. It also returned most occupants in government migrant centres to their countries of origin.

* Confirmed cases in Panama reached 5,779 on Sunday, a rise of 241 from the previous day, and deaths climbed by six to 165.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* China reported three new cases on April 26, down from 11 a day earlier, while there were 25 new asymptomatic cases on April 26. Total cases in mainland China stand at 82,830.

* Japan’s Osaka Prefecture said it will name and shame more pachinko parlour gambling outlets that are defying coronavirus lockdown requests.

* Prime minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to comply with a nationwide lockdown and social distancing measures on Sunday, a day after some of the world’s toughest restrictions were eased slightly while cases of COVID-19 continued to mount.

* More than a million Australians rushed to download an app designed to help authorities trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Egypt has asked the International Monetary Fund for financial support and will begin talks with it within days.

* Iran plans to reopen mosques in parts of the country that have been consistently free of the outbreak.

* Saudi Arabia eased curfews across the country, while keeping 24-hour curfews in Mecca and in neighbourhoods previously put in isolation.

* Israel permitted some businesses to reopen and said it would consider allowing children back to school.

* South Africa is seeking 95 billion rand ($4.99 billion) from multilateral lenders to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Asian shares bounced as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced more stimulus steps, while oil took another spill as the world ran short of space to store it all.

* National Australia Bank Ltd asked investors for A$3.5 billion ($2.2 billion) and cut its dividend.

* The Bank of Japan ramped up risky asset purchases and pledged to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds.

