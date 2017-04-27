The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 27, 2017 | Last Update : 11:24 AM IST

World, Europe

India calls for united global action to stop countries supporting terrorism

PTI
Published : Apr 27, 2017, 9:35 am IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2017, 9:30 am IST

At the Moscow Security Conference, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said terrorism is being ‘reinvented’ in dangerous forms.

The defence minister said cooperation among major powers to reclaim territories from ISIS in the Middle East can become a template for similar steps elsewhere. (Photo: File)
  The defence minister said cooperation among major powers to reclaim territories from ISIS in the Middle East can become a template for similar steps elsewhere. (Photo: File)

Moscow: India on Wednesday, pitched for united global action in strongly resisting "opportunistic" efforts of some countries which are supporting, financing and providing safe havens to terror groups for "limited" objectives.

Addressing the Moscow Security Conference in Moscow, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said terrorism is being "reinvented" in newer and even more dangerous manifestations and all major players must come together to deal with the challenge.

Seen as a reference to Pakistan, he said terrorism will "recoil" on those who nurture it, asserting that India will steadfastly partner all friendly countries which are confronted with the challenge of terror groups.

Jaitley also said India supports a greater role for Russia in international affairs as well as in "our shared neighbourhood" to effectively deal with major challenges.

The defence minister said cooperation among major powers to reclaim territories from ISIS in the Middle East can become a template for similar steps elsewhere. He, however, did not elaborate further.

In an oblique reference to China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea, Jaitley said resurgence of territorial disputes in the maritime domain is a serious challenge, adding India is for ensuring rights of freedom of navigation and over-flight as well as unimpeded commerce.

Jaitley also came down hard on those who still seek to make distinctions between good and bad terrorists, despite all the evidence and experience to the contrary. He said manipulation of young minds by fundamentalist groups using new technologies and social media have a serious impact.

"We should also resolutely resist opportunistic efforts by some states to support terrorist proxies by training, funding or providing safe havens to such groups for their limited objectives," he said at the sixth Moscow conference on international security.
On the positive side, Jaitley said, the territory acquired by ISIS in the Middle East has begun to be effectively challenged by several countries.

"It is reassuring and should be taken to its logical conclusion. Cooperation between major powers in this effort can become a template for similar steps elsewhere," he said.

At the same time, he said even work is on to eliminate the breeding grounds of terrorism in the Middle East, the dangers of such elements returning to their home countries has become a major challenge.

"We need to encourage closer information exchanges and intelligence cooperation to address this threat," he said. Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, Jaitley said a policy of zero tolerance towards violence and terrorism and continued efforts to consolidate the capacity of the Afghan government to deal with violence are essential.

The minister said the scourge of terrorism remains the primary security challenge for all peaceful countries. "We have successfully addressed this threat for over three decades. We will continue to strengthen ongoing cooperation in counter-terrorism with our partners," he said.

Talking about maritime issues, he said maritime territorial disputes are particularly complex and need to be managed effectively, lest they undermine the regional order as well as structures and processes that help maintain peace and stability.

He said there is a need to ensure continued prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
"India believes that the rights of freedom of navigation and over-flight as well as unimpeded commerce should be ensured. These are vital to India's own economic engagement with the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

In the course of his address, Jaitley also referred to the terror attack in St Petersburg and said the global nature of this menace and the need for a coherent and sustained international response to it is now widely acknowledged.

Fourteen people were killed when a blast ripped through a train carriage on the St Petersburg metro early this month. "The manipulation of young minds by fundamentalist groups using new technologies and social media has already caused long-term damage to our societies. One manifestation of this is the recent string of lone-wolf attacks in many countries," he said.

The minister also talked about escalation of tensions in the Korean peninsula saying it is a matter of concern. "The linkages between proliferation in that region with the deterioration of India's own security environment are widely known. Addressing the current situation should acknowledge this aspect," he said.

Jaitley also spoke about non-traditional threats to security and said effective management of cyber-space has emerged as a key national security challenge for many countries.

On situation in Afghanistan, he said it continues to be challenging. "Facile assessments that imply there is a choice between the evil forces at play in that country are endangering the gains made by the brave Afghan people with the support of the international community over the past decade and more," he said.

He said India believes that a secure, stable and peaceful Afghanistan is achievable with the continued commitment of the international community. "India has provided assistance and support to the friendly people of Afghanistan. We will continue to do as much as we can. We also look forward to working in tandem with all parties that share similar objectives in Afghanistan," he said.

Tags: moscow security conference, arun jaitley, terrorism
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow

MOST POPULAR

1

Gujarat: Demonetised currency notes recycled to develop usable products

2

Harbhajan Singh accuses Jet Airways pilot of racism, calls for strict action

3

Your face will control Samsung's next VR kit

4

Sonakshi gets replaced by Malaika Arora Khan as judge on Nach Baliye 8

5

Beware of false WhatsApp codes, it could be a scam

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham