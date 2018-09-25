The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 25, 2018 | Last Update : 12:06 PM IST

World, Europe

First Sikh guardsman tests positive for cocaine, could be expelled from UK Army

PTI
Published : Sep 25, 2018, 11:34 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2018, 11:34 am IST

Charanpreet Singh Lall made headlines across the world for wearing a turban during Trooping the Colour in June.

Lall, who was born in Punjab, moved to the UK with his family as a baby. He later joined the British Army in January 2016. (Photo: Twitter)
 Lall, who was born in Punjab, moved to the UK with his family as a baby. He later joined the British Army in January 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

London: A 22-year-old Sikh soldier, who created history by becoming the first to wear a turban during an annual parade to mark British Queen Elizabeth II's birthday ceremony, could be kicked out from his post after he was tested positive for cocaine, according to a media report.

Charanpreet Singh Lall made headlines across the world for wearing the turban during Trooping the Colour in June.

However, last week he failed a random drugs test at his barracks, with insiders claiming he registered "high levels" of cocaine, The Sun reported.

"Guardsman Lall has been discussing it openly in the barracks. The Guards carry out public duties at the Palace, it's disgraceful behaviour," a source was quoted as saying by the report.

"It is for his commanding officer to decide if he gets the boot - but anyone caught taking Class A drugs can expect to be dismissed."

"Everyone's shocked. He was put in the limelight and now he's brought only embarrassment," the report said.

Lall is one of the three soldiers who failed the test at Windsor's Victoria Barracks.

Brigadier Christopher Coles, Head of Army Personnel Services Group, said: "I can confirm that a number of soldiers from the Coldstream Guards are under investigation for alleged drugs misuse."

Lall, who was born in Punjab, moved to the UK with his family as a baby. He later joined the British Army in January 2016.

He hit the headlines in June after he made history as part in the 1000-strong ceremony marking the Queen's 92nd birthday.

While Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her actual birthday on April 21, the Trooping of the Colour ceremony takes place on any Saturday of June.

The ceremony has commemorated the birthday of the sovereign for more than 250 years and also functions as a display of army drills, music and horsemanship.

Tags: sikh soldier in uk army, charanpreet singh lall, drug test
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

When SRK told Kajol to learn how to act, and she felt he talks nonsense sometimes

2

Cop charges self with rape after accidentally entering own name on computer

3

Here's why Kate Middleton is absent in the Queen's new documentary

4

Ayushmann Khurrana learns three different dialects for hilarious ride Badhaai Ho

5

Chekutty dolls made of soiled sarees revive dreams of flood-hit Kerala weavers

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham