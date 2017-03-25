The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 25, 2017 | Last Update : 01:45 AM IST

World, Europe

London attacker wasn’t seen as a threat by MI5

REUTERS | MISHAL RAHEJA
Published : Mar 25, 2017, 1:13 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2017, 1:10 am IST

More ‘significant arrests’ made: UK police

People stand in front of floral tributes to victims of Wednesday’s attack outside the Houses of Parliament in London. (Photo: AP)
 People stand in front of floral tributes to victims of Wednesday’s attack outside the Houses of Parliament in London. (Photo: AP)

Birmingham: Before he killed at least four people in Britain’s deadliest attack since the 2005 London bombings, Khalid Masood was considered by intelligence officers to be a criminal who posed little serious threat.

A British-born convert to Islam, Masood had shown up on the periphery of previous terrorism investigations that brought him to the attention of Britain’s MI5 counter-intelligence agency. But the 52-year-old was not under investigation when he sped across Westminster Bridge on Wednesday, ploughing down pedestrians with a hired car before running into the parliamentary grounds and fatally stabbing an unarmed policeman. He was shot dead by the police.

In London, the police said on Friday that two more “significant” arrests had been made on the brazen terror attack, as investigators focused on how the lone perpetrator was radicalised and appealed for information about the killer. The Metropolitan Police’s acting deputy commissioner and counter-terrorism head Mark Rowley said two more “significant arrests” were made, with a total of nine persons in custody. One woman has been released on bail.

He also appealed to the public to come forward with any information on 52-year-old Khalid Masood, who was born as Adrian Russell Ajao in Dartford before converting to Islam. He is said to have used a number of aliases, including Adrian Elms.

While some of those he was involved with included people suspected of being keen to travel to join jihadi groups overseas, Masood “himself never did so”, said a US government source who sought anonymity.

Scotland Yard’s Mark Rowley told reporters: “Our investigation focuses on understanding his motivation, his operation and his associates.” He added: “Whilst there is still no evidence of further threats, you’ll understand our determination is to find out if either he acted totally alone, inspired perhaps by terrorist propaganda, or if others have encouraged, supported or directed him.”

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Masood’s attack, but it was unclear what links — if any — he had with the terror group. The police said there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount an attack.

“An act of terrorism tried to silence our democracy,” Prime Minister Theresa May told Parliament. “He took out his rage indiscriminately.”

Born Adrian Russell Ajao in Kent, to the southeast of London, on Christmas Day in 1964, he moved though several addresses in England, although he was known to have lived recently in Birmingham in central England.

The Daily Mail newspaper said he was brought up by his single mother in the town of Rye on England’s south coast, later converting to Islam and changing his name. Other media reports said he was a married father of three and a former English teacher who was into bodybuilding.

One soccer team photograph of Masood, taken at school in southern England, showed the future attacker smiling.

Little detail has been given by the British police about the man and what might have led him to carry out Wednesday’s attack, the deadliest in Britain since the London suicide bombings of 2005 by four young British Islamists, which killed 52.

Known by a number of aliases, he racked up a string of convictions, but none for terrorism-related offences. His occupation was unclear.

It was as long ago as November 1983 that he first came to the attention of the authorities when he was found guilty of causing criminal damage. His last conviction came 14 years ago in December 2003 for possession of a knife.

He may have taught in Saudi Arabia for four years from 2005 but there was no confirmation. “Our working assumption is that he was inspired by international terrorism,” said Mr Rowley.

But Masood’s age doesn’t fit the profile of militant attackers, who are typically younger than 30, according to counter-terrorism officers.

Mr Rowley said detectives were questioning nine people in custody, having made two further “significant” arrests in central and northwest England.

Iwona Romek, a former neighbour from Birmingham, told reporters: “When I saw the pictures on TV and in the papers of the man who carried out the attack, I recognised him as the man who used to live next door... He had a young child, who I’d think was about five or six  years old. There was a woman living there with him, an Asian woman. He seemed to be quite nice, he would be taking care of his garden and the weeds.” In December, she said, he suddenly moved out.

Birmingham has been one of the hotbeds for British Islamists. According to a study by the Henry Jackson think tank earlier this month, 39 of 269 people convicted in Britain of terrorism offences from 1998 to 2015 came from the city. Among those plots was one to kidnap and behead a British soldier. In December, two men were found guilty of planning to give £3,000 to Brussels bombing suspect Mohamed Abrini — widely known as “the man in the hat”.

There are over 213,000 Muslims in Birmingham, making up over a fifth of the population, according to the 2011 census, and there has been growing concern about divisions in the diverse city.

The car Masood used in Wednesday’s attack had been hired in Birmingham from rental firm Enterprise, suggesting he still had connections to the area. Since the attack, the police raided a number of addresses across the city, arresting five men and two women on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

Masood may have rented an apartment close to the Edgbaston area of the city, not far from the Enterprise offices, and that was one of the properties raided by armed officers. On the eve of the attack that Ms May cast as an assault on democracy, Masood spent his last night in a budget hotel in Brighton on the south coast, where he ate a takeaway kebab, the Sun newspaper said. Michael Petersen, a guest who saw him at the hotel reception, said Masood appeared polite and had done nothing to arouse suspicion.

“Nothing in his demeanour or his looks would have given me any thoughts that would make me think he was anything but normal,” he said.

Tags: khalid masood, terrorism, uk parliament attack

MOST POPULAR

1

Emma Thompson recalls refusing date with Donald Trump

2

Hope Dalai Lama's blessings helps me sleep peacefully: Steve Smith

3

A week after his resignation, Shashank Manohar returns as ICC Chairman

4

Flight attendant dances to Britney Spears' 'Toxic', goes viral

5

'It was tough': Pooja Bhatt on her battle with alcohol addiction

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A baby spa in Perth lets babies between two days to six months get hydrotherapy and a massage with various health benefits. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These babies getting a spa treatment will make your day

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

Adorable canines on display at International Pet Show in Romania

Donald and Ivanka Trump were recently seen posing with a golden shovel and the internet went crazy by putting their photoshop skills to use. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka make it to funny photoshop memes

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham