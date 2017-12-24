The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 25, 2017 | Last Update : 02:14 AM IST

World, Europe

Russia’s ruling party pushing for Putin’s ‘ultimate victory’

REUTERS
Published : Dec 24, 2017, 6:03 pm IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2017, 6:06 pm IST

Putin has been in power since 2000 either as president or prime minister.

If Putin wins it would be a fourth presidential term and he will be eligible to serve another six years until 2024, when he turns 72. (Photo: File)
 If Putin wins it would be a fourth presidential term and he will be eligible to serve another six years until 2024, when he turns 72. (Photo: File)

Moscow: Russia's ruling party United Russia wants the "ultimate victory" of President Vladimir Putin at the presidential election in March, party head and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

Putin, 65, said earlier in December he would run for re-election as a self-nominated candidate, in a contest he seems sure to win comfortably, extending his grip on power into a third decade.

Speaking at an annual gathering of United Russia, Medvedev said the party was Putin's party, and his key political resource.

Medvedev promised it would support Putin in the election, which is scheduled for March 18.

"We will give you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, all possible support, now and in the future," said Medvedev, addressing Putin by his first and patronymic names.

Putin has been in power since 2000 either as president or prime minister.

If he wins what would be a fourth presidential term, he will be eligible to serve another six years until 2024, when he turns 72.

Putin thanked Medvedev for the support and announced some goals for the future, such as higher economic growth and better healthcare.

"We need to achieve a long-range steady increase in real incomes of citizens, to increase pensions and social support," he said.

Tags: vladimir putin, russian election 2018, dmitry medvedev, united russia
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow

MOST POPULAR

1

Year ender 2017: This year's biggest tweets

2

Christmas lights dimmed by tensions in Bethlehem after Trump’s Jerusalem move

3

No fingerprint sensor for OnePlus 6?

4

Katrina Kaif silences Salman Khan with some stern looks on a TV show; know why

5

MS Dhoni will play till ICC World Cup 2019: MSK Prasad

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham