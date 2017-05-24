The Asian Age | News



UK man lures teen boys through fake Facebook profile, blackmailed, raped them; jailed

Published : May 24, 2017
Updated : May 24, 2017

Chapman was been involved in as many as 21 offences of causing or inciting sexual activity with children, said the judge. (Photo: AFP)
Birmingham: A 28-year-old British man was on Tuesday jailed for 16 years for raping teenage boys by blackmailing and duping them with fake female Facebook accounts.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Jamie Chapman created fake Facebook profiles with names Emily and Molly, to lure young boys to send their nude images, and then blackmailing them with those images to sexually abuse them.

For at least 5 years, from 2011 to 2016, Chapman continued to abuse teenagers, as police recovered more than 150 indecent photos on his computer, the report said.

In a statement read to court, one of the rape victims said: “Since that time I can only describe my life as being s***.” He added, “I couldn't face going to school and I didn't want to leave my house, as people would laugh at me and be horrible to me.”

Chapman was been involved in as many as 21 offences of causing or inciting sexual activity with children, said the judge.

Chapman pleaded not guilty to sexual assault but admitted morphing photos of children he sexually abused.

Birmingham Crown Court Judge Melbourne Inman QC on Tuesday while sentencing him to 16 years of jail said: “These offences represent a disturbing catalogue of sexual corruption and deviancy”.

“You preyed on young boys - you variously corrupted them, blackmailed them, humiliated them and in one instance succeeded in your overall plan to rape him”, the judge said.

