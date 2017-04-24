The Asian Age | News

Democrats seek Trump's removal due to 'mental health' issues

ANI
Published : Apr 24, 2017, 9:15 am IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2017, 9:14 am IST

In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Americanist Dmitry Mikheyev pointed out that this issue has previously been raised.

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

Moscow: Representatives of the Democratic Party have sought the removal of Donald Trump as the President of the United States, saying the he has "mental health" problems.

In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Americanist Dmitry Mikheyev pointed out that this issue has previously been raised.

"A year ago, very respectable US sources wrote that Trump suffers obvious deviations in the mental sphere: a mania of his own grandiosity, emotionality, impulsiveness," the expert noted, adding that this could be potentially used by the Democrats to remove Trump from power.

"They want to change the 25th Amendment which says that a person can be removed from the presidential post if he or she can't rule the state due to physical health. They could add only one phrase - "mental health" - which requires the approval of the majority of two-thirds in both chambers of the US Congress. If this is done, then they will have a chance to turn to the opinion of professional psychiatrists," the expert added.

Earlier this year, around 30,000 people had signed a petition calling for Trump to be removed from his post due to his "mental health" problems, and among them were psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers who also sent a letter to The New York Times saying that "the grave emotional instability indicated by Trump's speech and actions makes him incapable of serving safely as president."

