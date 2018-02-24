The Asian Age | News

Indian-origin men among gangs using drugs, alcohol to sexually abuse UK women

A police operation called Sanctuary published a review based on which a report was drawn.

'The police confirmed that the defendants were mainly not white but came from a diverse range of backgrounds including Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Indian, Iranian, Iraqi, Kurdish, Turkish, Albanian and Eastern European.' (Representational Image)
  ‘The police confirmed that the defendants were mainly not white but came from a diverse range of backgrounds including Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Indian, Iranian, Iraqi, Kurdish, Turkish, Albanian and Eastern European.’ (Representational Image)

London: Women in the United Kingdom are increasingly falling prey to gangs that are using drugs and alcohol to lure them into having sex, a report said.

The report additionally identified at least 18 men of Indian descent among those who are part of these ‘grooming’ gangs.  

Sanctuary led to the arrest of 18 people in Newcastle in October 2017, identifying at least 700 victims that were sexually exploited by such gangs, the Hindustan Times reported.  

The report, which was released on Friday said, “In response to questions after the Newcastle trials, the police confirmed that the defendants were mainly not white but came from a diverse range of backgrounds including Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Indian, Iranian, Iraqi, Kurdish, Turkish, Albanian and Eastern European.”

“(All) appear to come from a non-white, predominantly Asian/British Minority Ethnic culture or background,” the report added about incidents in New Castle.

“The calculated and persistent determination of perpetrators over a long period to exploit women and girls through horrific acts of abuse, violence and manipulation, targeting and grooming the most vulnerable with a dismissive disregard for the criminal justice system,” the report added.

“If convicted for rape in his home country, he would be beheaded or buried up to the neck and stoned. He was asked about what he thought about the United Kingdom and influences in his education,” it said about a perpetrator without naming him.

“He said you can get anything here – any sex, drugs, alcohol. There is no control. He spoke in a derogatory way about lack of morals in British girls and did not go with Muslim girls because there are not many of them”.

“These are abhorrent crimes that have had a devastating impact on the lives of the victims involved,” the government spokesperson said.

