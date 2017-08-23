The Asian Age | News

Dawood Ibrahim on UK’s asset freeze list with 3 homes on Pak address, 21 aliases

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2017, 3:25 pm IST
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim fled India post the 1993 serial bombings and is understood to be hiding in Pakistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's presence in the country. (Photo: PTI/File)
London: India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim remains the only "Indian national" on an updated list of financial sanctions released by the UK which also listed 21 aliases for the underworld don.

The mafia boss appears on the UK Treasury department's 'Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions Targets in the UK' updated on Tuesday, with three recorded addresses in Pakistan, where he is reportedly based.

"Kaskar Dawood Ibrahim" is recorded to have lived at: House No 37, 30th Street - Defence Housing Authority, Karachi, Pakistan; Noorabad, Karachi, Pakistan (Palatial bungalow in the hilly area); and White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan.

A fourth address on record until last year - House no.29, Margalla Road, F 6/2 Street no.22, Karachi, Pakistan - is no longer part of the records.

Ibrahim is the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case in Mumbai in which around 260 people were killed, and more than 700 suffered injuries. He fled the country post the bombings and is understood to be hiding in Pakistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied his presence in the country.

His place of birth is recorded as Kher, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and his nationality is listed as "Indian" with a recorded Indian passport which was subsequently revoked by the government of India and then goes on to list a string of Indian and Pakistani passports acquired by him and misused.

"Father's name is Sheikh Ibrahim Ali Kaskar, Mother's name is Amina Bi, Wife's name is Mehjabeen Shaikh. Also referred to as Hizrat and Mucchad," the listing on Ibrahim, first made on November 7, 2003, notes.

The listing also records 21 aliases used by Ibrahim: Abdul, Shaikh, Ismail; Abdul Aziz, Abdul Hamid; Abdul Rehman, Shaikh, Mohd, Ismail; Anis, Ibrahim, Shaikh, Mohd; Bhai, Bada; Bhai, Dawood; Bhai, Iqbal; Dilip, Aziz; Ebrahim, Dawood; Farooqi, Sheikh; Hasan, Kaskar, Dawood; Hassan, Dawood; Ibrahim, Anis; Ibrahim, Dowood, Hassan, Shaikh; Kaskar, Daud, Hasan, Shaikh, Ibrahim; Kaskar, Daud, Ibrahim, Memon; Kaskar, Dawood, Hasan, Ibrahim; Memon, Dawood, Ibrahim; Sabri, Dawood; Sahab, Haji; and Seth, Bada.

The financial sanctions list also included organisations such as the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), Khalistan Zindabad Force and Hizbul Mujahideen.

A series of affiliates of 'Al-Qaeda' and the 'Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant' are also recorded on the list.

Financial sanctions in force could apply to individuals, entities and governments who may be resident in the UK or abroad.

The measures include prohibiting the transfer of funds to a sanctioned country and freezing the assets of a government, the corporate entities and residents of the target country to targeted asset freezes on individuals/entities.

Certain financial sanctions may also prohibit providing or performing other financial services, such as insurance, to designated individuals or governments.

It is a criminal offence to breach a financial sanction, without an appropriate licence or authorisation from the UK Treasury.

