World, Europe

UK: 14-year-old boy, left in empty house after being assaulted on street, dies

Published : Apr 23, 2017, 3:44 pm IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2017, 3:42 pm IST

The victim, Reece Seagrave, collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest after his attackers left him alone in the house. (Photo: Facebook)
London: A 14-year-old boy, who was allegedly murdered, was dragged to an empty house after being slammed on a concrete street in Tenbury Crescent, Aspley in Nottinghamshire on Thursday. The victim, Reece Seagrave, collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest after his attackers left him alone in the house.

According to report in the Daily Mirror, a family friend of the victim said that he was left on a bed by a group of boys, who didn’t bother calling for help.

However, after a while one of the boys called for an ambulance and Seagrave was rushed to Queen's Medical Centre but the doctors could not save him.

A 17-year-old boy suspected of the murder has been arrested by the Nottinghamshire police.

The victim’s neighbours said that it was not surprising for a group of boys to gather on the street. They were a little noisy, but harmless. This incident, however, was quite shocking and unexpected.

People left flowers, candles and notes outside the site of the murder, which has been barricaded by police tape.

His parents are separated and he lived alone with his mother. According to his grandparents, his father was shattered at the news of Seagrave’s death.

The police have asked people to come forward and report anything they know about the attackers.

