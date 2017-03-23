The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 23, 2017

World, Europe

UK Parliament attack: At least 4 killed, dozens hurt in 'terrorist incident’ at Westminster

AFP
Published : Mar 23, 2017, 6:02 am IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2017, 6:58 am IST

The parliament building was immediately sealed off and MPs and staff ordered to remain inside.

 A man is treated by emergency services, as knives lie on the floor, with police looking on at the scene outside the Houses of Parliament London. (Photo: AP)

London: At least three people were killed and 20 injured in a "terrorist" attack in the heart of London Wednesday when a man mowed down pedestrians on a bridge, then stabbed a police officer outside parliament before being shot dead.

Police guarding the iconic House of Commons building shot the man but several people were left with "catastrophic" injuries on Westminster Bridge, a busy traffic junction popular with tourists with views of Big Ben.

The car crashed into the railings outside the heavily guarded parliament building and witnesses described a man leaping out of the vehicle into the grounds of parliament and stabbing a police officer.

The incident comes with Europe on high alert after a series of deadly jihadist attacks and exactly a year after jihadists killed 32 people in a bomb attack in Brussels.

The parliament building was immediately sealed off and MPs and staff ordered to remain inside. "We are treating this as a terrorist incident," police said in a statement.

Those dead included the police officer and the attacker, authorities said. David Lidington, the British minister responsible for arranging government business, told MPs: "It seems that a police officer has been stabbed, that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police." Prime Minister Theresa May is safe, her Downing Street office said, and was preparing to chair a meeting of the government's COBRA emergencies committee.

She was seen being driven away from parliament. Police cordoned off a large area in Westminster and tourists on the London Eye, a popular tourist attraction, were stuck 135 metres (443 feet) in the air for around an hour during the incident. The local Underground station at Westminster was also closed off.

Tags: uk attack, theresa may
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

