The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 23, 2017 | Last Update : 05:53 PM IST

World, Europe

Trump Jr. called a 'disgrace' for criticising London Mayor

AP
Published : Mar 23, 2017, 4:44 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2017, 4:44 pm IST

British Member of Parliament Wes Streeting was among numerous Britons who responded to the tweet with criticism.

Donald Trump Jr faced criticism for tweeting on a months-old comment from London Mayor Sadiq Khan that terror attacks are part of living in a big city. (Photo: AP)
  Donald Trump Jr faced criticism for tweeting on a months-old comment from London Mayor Sadiq Khan that terror attacks are part of living in a big city. (Photo: AP)

London: Donald Trump Jr. is facing criticism for tweeting in the hours after Wednesday's London attack a months-old comment from London Mayor Sadiq Khan that terror attacks are part of living in a big city.

Trump Jr. tweeted : "You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan." The tweet included a link to a September 22 story from Britain's Independent newspaper that includes the quote from Khan, who was asking Londoners to be vigilant following a bombing in New York City.

British Member of Parliament Wes Streeting was among numerous Britons who responded to the tweet with criticism. He called Trump Jr. "a disgrace" and accused him of using a terrorist attack for "political gain."

Tags: donald trump jr, sadiq khan, uk assault
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp rolls back ‘text-only status’ on all mobile OS

2

Apple announces price, release date of Red iPhone 7 models

3

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha goes from goofy to sexy in Noor's Gulabi 2.0 song

4

Indonesia: About 50 farmers cement feet to protest factory

5

Telangana woman gives birth to child with three legs

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham