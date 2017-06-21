Shame they don’t hire out tanks: Man arrested for tweet after London mosque attack

A South Wales Police spokeswoman said he was arrested ‘on suspicion of displaying abusive material likely to stir up hatred.’

The London mosque attacker Darren Osborne was arrested by police after a van ploughed into pedestrians outside the Mosque on Seven Sisters Road in Finsbury Park, North London. (Photo: AP)

London: A 37-year-old man, believed to be the son of the co-owner of a company whose vehicle was used in the London mosque attack, has been arrested over an offensive social media post in which he said “it’s a shame they don’t hire out tanks”.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said the man has been arrested “on suspicion of displaying threatening abusive / insulting written material with intent / likely to stir up racial hatred. He is currently in police custody”.

Comments by a ‘Richard Gear Evans’ on Facebook and Twitter read: “It’s a shame that van was a nice drive as well”. “.. Glad I’m not running the van hire the police wouldn’t like what my answer would be. It’s my Dad’s company I don’t get involved it’s a shame they don’t hire out a Steam Rollers or Tanks could have done a tidy job then.”

The comments and account profiles for ‘Richard Gear Evans’ appear to have since been deleted, The Sun reported. Father-of-four Darren Osborne was arrested by police after a van ploughed into pedestrians outside the Mosque on Seven Sisters Road in Finsbury Park, North London. One person was killed and 11 others injured in the attack.