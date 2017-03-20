The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 20, 2017 | Last Update : 05:08 PM IST

World, Europe

UK: 60-yr-old tourist rejects man’s sexual advances, brutally punched in face

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Mar 20, 2017, 4:32 pm IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2017, 4:52 pm IST

She described her attacker as a white man, with a height of about 5ft 8 inches and with short brown hair and brown eyes.

The attack left the victim with severe facial injuries. (Photo: Twitter)
  The attack left the victim with severe facial injuries. (Photo: Twitter)

London: A man in his 20s attacked a 60-year-old woman who was holidaying in London, after she rejected his sexual advances.

According to a report in The Independent, the woman was walking near Warwick Avenue tube station in West London, when the man approached her and began talking to her. But when she expressed that she was not interested in him, he attacked her brutally, punching her in the face multiple times. The attack left her with severe facial injuries.

She described her attacker as a white man, with a height of about 5ft 8 inches and with short brown hair and brown eyes. He could have been between 25 to 27 years of age and was wearing light-coloured trousers, a brown jacket and a black baseball cap, at the time of the attack.

The emergency services took her to a Central London hospital, when alerted by a passer-by. Even though the victim has been discharged, her face will require more surgery.

Investigating the matter, detectives asked people to come forward, if they had any information about the attack.

Detective Constable Mike Reilly, the investigating officer from Westminster CID, said: “This was a vicious unprovoked attack that has left the victim very shaken. Her injuries are so severe that she requires surgery.

Tags: tourist attacked, west london
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Video of man running faster than a train goes viral

2

Beauty and the Beast takes record-breaking start at box office in opening weekend

3

More realistic sex doll Samantha with functioning G-spot

4

A python in Germany gives neck massages to people

5

'Aaj Kal main sirf Highway par Tamasha karta hoon': SRK clicks Imtiaz

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham