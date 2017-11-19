The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 19, 2017 | Last Update : 04:32 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul kept India's hopes alive with a sizzling stand in the 3rd innings. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4: Shanaka takes out Dhawan
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
World, Europe

Bosnian Serb army commander faces war crime charges for 1992 genocide

AFP
Published : Nov 19, 2017, 3:01 pm IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2017, 3:23 pm IST

Ratko Mladic, 74, is accused of 11 counts including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Prosecutors say Mladic played a pivotal role in a ruthless campaign of ethnic cleansing to create a Greater Serbia during Bosnia's bloody 1992-95 war which claimed 100,000 lives and left 2.2 million others homeless. (Photo: AP)
 Prosecutors say Mladic played a pivotal role in a ruthless campaign of ethnic cleansing to create a Greater Serbia during Bosnia's bloody 1992-95 war which claimed 100,000 lives and left 2.2 million others homeless. (Photo: AP)

The Hague:  UN war crimes judges will on Wednesday hand down a historic verdict against former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic, blamed for steering Europe's worst atrocities since World War II.

The judgement and possible sentencing before the Yugoslav war crimes court in The Hague marks the culmination of a case spanning 22 years against Mladic, once dubbed "The Butcher of Bosnia".

As the head of Bosnia's Serb-dominated army, Mladic, 74, is accused of 11 counts including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, committed in the chaotic break-up of the former Yugoslavia after the fall of communism in 1990.

Mladic is one of the "first cases which in fact justified the creation of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia," chief prosecutor Serge Brammertz said recently.

Wednesday's decision will also be the court's penultimate ruling as it prepares to close on December 31 after more than two decades.

Prosecutors say Mladic played a pivotal role in a ruthless campaign of ethnic cleansing to create a Greater Serbia during Bosnia's bloody 1992-95 war which claimed 100,000 lives and left 2.2 million others homeless.

Genocide

Mladic was particularly sought over his role in commanding Bosnian Serb troops who in mid-1995 overran the "safe" enclave of Srebrenica in eastern Bosnia.

After brushing aside lightly-armed Dutch UN peacekeepers, troops under Mladic's command proceeded to slaughter almost 8,000 Muslim men and boys over the next days, dumping their bodies in mass graves.

Dusko Mladic, relative of Ratko Mladic, walks by his home, in the village of Bozanovici, Bosnia (Photo: AFP)Dusko Mladic, relative of Ratko Mladic, walks by his home, in the village of Bozanovici, Bosnia (Photo: AFP)

The killings are deemed the worst atrocities committed in Europe since World War II and have been labelled genocide by two international courts.

Mladic is also accused of ordering a 44-month-long campaign of sniping and shelling against Bosnia's capital Sarajevo to terrorise its inhabitants, killing 10,000 people, mostly civilians.

Prosecutors further blame him for the hostage-taking of 200 UN peacekeepers and allegedly ordering his troops to "cleanse" Bosnian towns, driving out Croats, Muslims and other non-Serb residents. They have called for a life sentence.

Mladic told judges he was "sorry for every innocent that was killed on all sides, in all ethnic communities in Yugoslavia", but has continued to deny the charges.

'Satanic court'

Arrested at his cousin's Serbian home in May 2011 after almost 16 years on the run, the once stocky and brash military commander cut a very different picture in the dock over the years.

Markedly thinner and greyer, a defiant Mladic told judges at his first appearance in 2011: "I defended my country and my people (and) I now defend Ratko Mladic before you."

 During hearings, he frequently clashed with prosecutors, judges, witnesses and even onlookers in the public gallery.

In one infamous moment as his trial opened in 2012, Mladic was seen making a throat-cutting gesture towards a victim's relative.

Mladic has called the charges against him "obnoxious" and referred to the ICTY as a "satanic court".

He also refused to testify in the trial of Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, his political alter ego, who is currently appealing a 40-year jail term imposed in 2016 for similar charges.

Mladic's lawyers have insisted he is "not a monster" and urged that he be acquitted on all charges.

Over the years his health has deteriorated, and Mladic has suffered three strokes.

Judges however dismissed a last-minute defence bid to postpone the verdict on medical grounds. 

An aerial picture shows the village of Bozanovici, near the town of Kalinovik, eastern Bosnia (Photo: AFP)An aerial picture shows the village of Bozanovici, near the town of Kalinovik, eastern Bosnia (Photo: AFP)

'Bodies everywhere'

During a complex trial lasting 523 days, almost 10,000 exhibits were admitted in evidence and there were almost 600 witnesses. They provided hours of harrowing testimony including from protected witness RM-346, who told how he survived Srebrenica.

"There were a lot of dead bodies. Brains were splattered all over," said the man, who escaped despite being seriously wounded.

Mladic, Karadzic and former Yugoslav president and Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic were among the top leaders, who prosecutors said formed the core of a "joint criminal enterprise" to create a Greater Serbia.

But Milosevic died before judgement could be passed, suffering a heart attack in his cell in The Hague in March 2006.

"The Mladic judgement, together with the Karadzic judgement is one of the most important in the history of the tribunal," said Brammertz.

There have long been accusations from Serbia the ICTY was a "political" institution, which had hampered reconciliation.

But Brammertz has insisted "no one can expect a judicial process to achieve reconciliation".

"I am personally absolutely convinced... that without accountability there is no chance of reconciliation at all."

Tags: slobodan milosevic, greater serbia, radovan karadzic, ratko mladic, un peacekeepers
Location: Netherlands, Zuid-Holland, Haag

MOST POPULAR

1

BCCI should trust NADA: Rajyavardhan Rathore

2

Report leaks on China’s new website: ‘Clean internet space’ or cyber vigilantism?

3

Need to tackle air pollution? Consider these five air purifiers

4

20 years of changing seasons on earth packed into 2½ minutes

5

Padmavati row: Deepika's 'xXx' co-star Ruby Rose lends support to actress on Twitter

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham