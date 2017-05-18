The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 18, 2017 | Last Update : 02:56 PM IST

World, Europe

UK: Indian restaurant to shut down after ‘fake news’ says it serves human meat

PTI
Published : May 18, 2017, 2:01 pm IST
Updated : May 18, 2017, 2:01 pm IST

Shinra Begum, the owner of 'KarriTwist' in London, said people threatened to vandalise the building and police had been called.

The owner Shinra said she has seen a drop in customers since the story showing up. (Photo: Twitter)
  The owner Shinra said she has seen a drop in customers since the story showing up. (Photo: Twitter)

London: An Indian restaurant in the UK could be forced to shut down after a fake news report claiming it serves human meat went viral on Facebook, according to a media report.

Shinra Begum, the owner of 'KarriTwist' in south east London, said people have threatened to vandalise the building and police officers have been called in.

However, the article originated from a prank news site where anonymous users can submit their own fake news before sharing the stories on social media, metro.co.uk reported on Wednesday. "One person said he would have broken the windows if our shutters weren't up. One member of the public did report it to the police. It has greatly affected our business. We have had people call us up telling us how dare you serve us human meat. If it wasn't happening to me I would laugh about it," Shinra said.

"This has done the rounds everywhere and people are believing this. We have had it for 60 years and it could shut down after somebody wrote something like this," she said.

"Even though the article, consisting of just a single paragraph, was littered with spelling and grammatical errors, people believed it was true," Shinra added.

It was shared on Facebook with the headline: 'ASIAN RESTAURANT SHUT DOWN FOR USING HUMAN MEAT.' The story read: "Last night Indian restaurant owner Rarjan Patel was arrested for using human meat in his food recipes at his New Cross Restaurant, it is said that a total of 9 human body's were found frozen ready to be processed for meat, Rarjan Patel remains in custody for further questioning whilst the restaurant has been closed down." The prank news site contains a number of fake stories, including false reports claiming people have died and that certain individuals are paedophiles.

Shinra said she has seen a drop in customers since the story showing up. As a result of the restaurant being less busy, some staff have had their hours cut.

Tags: karritwist, human meat, shinra begum, restaurant
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Zomato suffers major security breach, 17 mn user records stolen

2

Google I/O 2017 Conference: Day 1 for AI

3

Cannes film festival Day 1: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing!

4

Delhi gets its first ever fully air-conditioned bus stand

5

Apurva Asrani, writer of Simran, shouts out at Kangana for lying about being the co-writer

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham