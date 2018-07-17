The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018

World, Europe

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin bond, tout reset in ties at summit

AFP
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 5:07 am IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 5:07 am IST

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to the media after their meeting in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. (Photo: AP)
Helsinki: Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin began an historic summit on Monday vowing their determination to forge a reset of troubled relations between the world's greatest nuclear powers.

Mr Trump, bent on forging a personal bond with the Kremlin chief despite allegations of Russian meddling in US politics, went into the summit blaming “stupidity” by his predecessors for plunging ties to their present low.

Mr Putin, basking in congratulations from Trump and other world leaders for the successful staging of the World Cup in Russia, said: “The time has come to talk in a substantive way about our relations and problem areas of the world.”Before the two leaders went into a first session between just themselves and their interpreters, Trump said the summit would cover “everything from trade to military to missiles to nuclear to China”.

“Frankly, we have not been getting along for the last number of years. And I really think the world wants to see us get along. We are the two great nuclear powers,” he said.

“I've not been here too long (as President), it's getting close to two years, but we'll be having an extraordinary relationship, I hope so.” Shortly before the summit opened, Mr Trump was asked if he would press Putin over Russia's alleged manipulation of the 2016 election that brought the mercurial property tycoon to power. He said only: “We'll do just fine.”Many US critics had called for the summit's cancellation after new revelations surrounding the alleged election meddling.

But Mr Trump has insisted it is “a good thing to meet”, as he attempts to replicate with Putin the sort of personal rapport he proclaims with the autocratic leaders of China and North Korea.

If the pair do find common ground, the summit may take the heat out of some of the world's most dangerous conflicts, including Syria.

But there are many points of friction that could yet spoil Trump's hoped-for friendship with the former KGB spymaster. Trump began the day by firing a Twitter broadside at his domestic opponents, blaming the diplomatic chill on the investigation into alleged Russ-ian election meddling. “Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!” Mr Trump tweeted.

Russia's foreign ministry tweeted in response: “We agree.”Trump's US opponents tried, in turn, to gain traction for the hashtag #BAF (Blame America First). After a stormy NATO summit in Brussels last week, Trump was accused by critics of cosying up to Putin while undermining the transatlantic alliance.        

