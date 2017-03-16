The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 16, 2017 | Last Update : 07:11 PM IST

World, Europe

Cops arrest 17-yr-old boy in French school shooting; two injured

AP
Published : Mar 16, 2017, 6:31 pm IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2017, 7:05 pm IST

One 17-year-old pupil armed with a rifle, two handguns and two grenades was arrested.

The alert came in a system implemented by the government after the deadly November 2015 attacks in Paris. (File Photo)
 The alert came in a system implemented by the government after the deadly November 2015 attacks in Paris. (File Photo)

Nice: At least two people were injured in a shooting at a high school in the southern French town of Grasse on Thursday which saw the head teacher targeted, police and local authorities said.

One 17-year-old pupil armed with a rifle, two handguns and two grenades was arrested after the shooting at the Tocqueville high school, a police source told AFP, asking not to be named.

There was conflicting information about whether a second suspect was on the run, with police initially telling AFP they were looking for an accomplice. Another police source said the shooter acted alone.

According to a statement from the Grasse town hall, "two pupils shot at the principal."All schools in the town some 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of the Riviera resort of Nice have been locked down, education authorities said.

France is still in a state of emergency after a series of terror attacks including an IS-claimed massacre in Paris in November 2015 in which 130 people died and a truck attack in Nice in July last year. Authorities in the jittery nation have bolstered security outside schools.

More than 3,000 reservists were called up to help keep watch outside the country's 64,000 primary and secondary schools for the return to the school year in September.

The shooting comes less than six weeks ahead of a two-round presidential election on April 23 and May 7.A crisis cell has been put in place, education official Emmanuel Ethis said on Twitter.

Ethis urged worried parents not to travel to the school, saying that "pupils are safe".The French government initiated an attack alert via smartphone in the wake of the shooting.

Local officials told AFP that several pupils had fled and sought refuge in a nearby supermarket "which created panic and rumours of an attack". "The other pupils have been asked to stay in the school and not panic," local officials said.

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve cut short a trip to the northern Somme area because of the Grasse shooting, as well as a letter bomb blast at the offices of the International Monetary Fund in Paris on Thursday.The education minister was also on her way to the school.

France has had bitter experiences of attacks in schools. In 2012, an extremist from Toulouse, Mohamed Merah, shot dead three children and a teacher at a Jewish school in his city before being killed by police.

Thursday's shooting came just hours after the letter bomb explosion at the IMF offices, injuring a secretary who suffered burns to her hands and face.

Employees were evacuated from the building near the Arc de Triomphe monument in the heart of the capital "as a precaution", a police source said. IMF chief Christine Lagarde condemned it as a "cowardly act of violence".

Tags: alexis de tocqueville, french government

MOST POPULAR

1

'It is unfortunate': Shahid Kapoor on attack at Padmavati sets in Kolhapur

2

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

3

Trump responds to Snoop Dogg's mocking music video, says he should be jailed

4

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, Amarinder Singh's wax statue unveiled in Ludhiana

5

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1: India toil as Smith, Maxwell power Aussies to 299/4 at stumps

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spainiards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham