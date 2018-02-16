The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 16, 2018 | Last Update : 11:52 PM IST

World, Europe

Filmed up their skirts: Indian-origin doctor jailed for recording girls’ in loos

PTI
Published : Feb 16, 2018, 4:45 pm IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2018, 4:46 pm IST

Rahul Odedra positioned the cameras in cubicles and toilet roll holders to film dozens of women and girls using the facilities.

Odedra had earlier pleaded guilty to one offence of attempting to possess an indecent image, two offences of possession of indecent images and 20 offences of voyeurism between 2009 and 2017. (Representational Image)
  Odedra had earlier pleaded guilty to one offence of attempting to possess an indecent image, two offences of possession of indecent images and 20 offences of voyeurism between 2009 and 2017. (Representational Image)

London: An Indian-origin science teacher has been jailed for over four years after he pleaded guilty to placing cameras in toilets of three schools where he worked in southwest England.

Rahul Odedra positioned the cameras in cubicles and toilet roll holders to film dozens of women and girls using the facilities, the Gloucester Crown Court was told.

The 46-year-old was described by Judge Ian Lawrie as “not wholly bad, and not wholly good” as he sentenced him on Wednesday for “persistently and deliberately” carrying out his perverse compulsion.

Odedra had earlier pleaded guilty to one offence of attempting to possess an indecent image, two offences of possession of indecent images and 20 offences of voyeurism between 2009 and 2017.

“He would set it up in the lunch period and then take it down later,” prosecutor Anjali Gohil told the court.

“No one goes to a toilet, locks the door and expects to be filmed for third parties to see,” she added.

The judge agreed that it was a “gross breach of trust” and a “brazen” violation.

“You are facing the consequences of what is long held voyeuristic compulsion to look at females. A toxic secret with the consequence you are going to prison,” he told Odedra.

“People’s dignity should be respected. This was a carefully calculated intrusion into people’s privacy. This is some of the worst examples of this type of offending. You caused immeasurable emotional harm to your victims,” he noted.

The teacher, described as good at his job, was caught when a pupil noticed he was trying to film up her skirt and reported him. Police later seized 200 videos showing women or girls on the toilet or filmed up their skirts.

On analysis of the images, officers found that he had cropped and clipped the films he captured in the toilet so that he could watch back-to-back images of females “in the act of wiping”.

Odedra’s lawyer, Joseph Keating, told the court that his client is aware of seriousness of the offences, which were born out of an “interest in voyeurism”.

“At the time of doing this, he had little comprehension of the impact on the victims as they were not physically harmed, but he now fully understands the lasting impact that will be hard to bear. He would like to apologise. He is deeply sorry for what he did,” he said, adding that his client had lost “everything good in his life” as a result of the offences.

Besides the prison sentence, Odedra was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Tags: rahul odedra, sexual offence, voyeurism
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s how female hormones are linked to asthma

2

Google removes 'View Image' button from Images, wants users to visit websites

3

Amy Schumer secretly weds beau Chris Fischer, see pictures

4

Don't sound American: TV hosts make 'Islamophobic' remarks at Muslim blogger

5

Ex-Canada PM under fire for saying sleeveless ‘demeaning’ attire for women on TV

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and others were clicked in the city. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs spotting: Akshay, Sonakshi, Sidharth and Urvashi in the city

The first trailer of Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is out. The trailer launch was attended by star cast of the film Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari and also other B-town celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Daas Dev trailer launch: Richa and Aditi bond as Paro and Chandramukhi

Kriti Sanon, Amyra Dastur looked pretty at the airport, Veerey Ki Wedding stars were seen promoting their film, Taimur Ali Khan and others spotted in the city. See all exclusive Bollywood pictures. (Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon, Veerey Ki Wedding stars, Amyra Dastur clicked in the city

Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant in Yellow, Katrina Kaif, SRK snapped, SKTKS stars Nushrat, Sunny and Kartik attended promotional events in the city. Checkout all others exclusive pictures of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photo alert: B-town celebs SRK, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif, SKTKS stars snapped

Rani Mukerji, Emraan Hashmi attended art festival in the city, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Karan Johar's house, Urvashi Rautela at photoshoot, and Hrithik Roshan cool look at the airport. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars snapped: Rani, Emraan at the event and Hrithik at airport

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah attended special screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer film 'Love Per Sqare Foot'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal attend 'Love Per Square Foot' screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham