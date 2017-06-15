The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 15, 2017 | Last Update : 04:50 AM IST

World, Europe

12 die in London 24-storey blaze

AFP
Published : Jun 15, 2017, 3:19 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2017, 4:06 am IST

The alarm was raised just before 1 am and within an hour flames had engulfed the entire block of 120 flats.

Grenfell Tower, an apartment building with 120 flats in west London, went up in flames and smoke. (Photo: AFP)
 Grenfell Tower, an apartment building with 120 flats in west London, went up in flames and smoke. (Photo: AFP)

London: At least 12 people perished on Wednesday after a massive inferno tore through a London apartment block, with witnesses reporting terrified residents had leapt from the tower and dropped their children in a desperate bid for survival.

As smoke continued to billow from the building, survivors voiced anger over longstanding safety fears at the 24-storey Grenfell Tower, which was home to between 600 and 800 people.

Parents wrapped wet towels around their children as they tried to escape, while others were seen desperately waving for help from the higher floors, which firefighters could not reach as the blaze took hold.

“There are now 12 people that have died that we know of,” police commander Stuart Cundy said.

“I do anticipate that the number of fatalities will sadly increase,” he said, adding that he did not expect fire crews hunting through the debris to find any survivors. 78 people were being treated in hospitals, 18 of whom are in a critical condition.

The alarm was raised just before 1 am and within an hour flames had engulfed the entire block of 120 flats. Over 200 firefighters had been tackling the blaze and managed to rescue 65 people.

Some 16 hours on, pockets of flame were still burning inside, and fire crews had reached the top. They had used drones to examine the upper floors.

Blazing chunks of debris fell from the wrecked building, a 1970s local authority-built block in the working-class area of north Kensington, just streets away from the wealthy homes of Notting Hill.

Residents said the fire spread on the exterior of the tower, which was covered in cladding during refurbishment completed last year.   

