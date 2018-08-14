The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 | Last Update : 08:11 PM IST

World, Europe

At least 22 dead as bridge falls in Italy, crushing cars underneath

AP
Published : Aug 14, 2018, 6:29 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2018, 6:57 pm IST

The disaster occurred on highway that connects Italy to France and other vacation resorts on eve of a major Italian holiday on Wednesday.

A view of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy, Tuesday, August 14, 2018. (Photo:AP )
 A view of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy, Tuesday, August 14, 2018. (Photo:AP )

Milan: The motorway bridge that collapsed in Genoa, Italy, on Tuesday killed at least 22 people and the death toll will rise, Italian deputy transport minister Edoardo Rixi said in a television interview.

“It’s not acceptable that such an important bridge... was not built to avoid this kind of collapse,” Rixi said on SkyNews24, speaking from Genoa. “The central section came down.”

A bridge over an industrial area in the Italian city of Genova partially collapsed during a sudden and violent storm on Tuesday, sending vehicles plunging 80 meters (262 feet) into a heap of rubble below.

ANSA reported that five people are injured and in serious condition. The Interior ministry press office could not immediately confirm the fatalities.

Amalia Tedeschi, a firefighter, told RAI state TV that some 20 vehicles had been involved in the collapse. She said two people had been pulled alive from vehicles in the rubble that fell into an industrial area below the bridge and were being transported by helicopter to a hospital.

The disaster occurred on a highway that connects Italy to France and other vacation resorts on the eve of a major Italian holiday on Wednesday, Ferragosto, and traffic would have been heavier than usual as many Italians travelled to beaches or mountains.

The transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, called the collapse “an enormous tragedy.”

The private broadcaster Sky TG24 said that a 200-meter section of the Morandi Bridge collapsed over an industrial zone. Firefighters told Associated Press they were worried about gas lines exploding in the area from the collapse.

Photos published by the ANSA news agency on its website showed a huge gulf between two sections of the bridge.

Video captured the sound of a man screaming: “Oh god, oh, god.” Other images showed a green truck that had stopped just meters (yards) short of the gaping hole in the bridge.

Interior minister Matteo Salvini said some 200 firefighters were responding to the accident.

“We are following minute by minute the situation for the bridge collapse in Genoa,” Salvini said on Twitter.

The Morandi Bridge was inaugurated in 1967. It is 90 meters (yards) high, just over a kilometer (about three-quarters of a mile) long, with the longest section between supports measuring 200 meters (yards).

The bridge is a main thoroughfare connecting the A10 highway that goes toward France and the A7 highway that continues north toward Milan.

ANSA said that authorities suspected that a structural weakness caused the collapse on Tuesday.

Tags: bridge collapse, italy motorway bridge collapse, danilo toninelli
Location: Italy, Latium, Roma

