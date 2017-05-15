The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 14, 2017 | Last Update : 09:36 PM IST

World, Europe

Monday blues: Damage may escalate; new ransomware attack possible, says Europol

PTI
Published : May 14, 2017, 8:53 pm IST
Updated : May 14, 2017, 8:57 pm IST

The virus, which took control of users’ files, spread to 100 countries, including India, the UK, Spain, France and Russia.

Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

The “unprecedented” ransomware cyberattack has hit as many as 200,000 victims in over 150 countries, Europe’s leading security chief said on Sunday and warned of another “imminent attack”.

The countries, including India, were hit by what is believed to be the biggest-ever recorded cyberattack on Friday with investigators looking for those behind the hack that affected systems at banks, hospitals and government agencies globally, media reports said.

“At the moment, we are in the face of an escalating threat. The numbers are going up, I am worried about how the numbers will continue to grow when people go to work and turn (on) their machines on Monday morning,” Europol Director Rob Wainwright said.

The threat was “escalating” as cyber experts warned that another attack was imminent in coming days, he said.

“The global reach is unprecedented. The latest count is over 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries and those victims many of those will be businesses including large corporations,” Wainwright told ITV news channel.

U.K.’s NHS hit

Friday’s ransomware attack hit over 125,000 computer systems, with 48 National Health Service (NHS) trusts having to cancel appointment and operations. Patients of the state-funded countrywide service faced chaos as appointments and surgeries had to be cancelled.

The virus, which took control of users’ files, spread to 100 countries, including India, the UK, Spain, France and Russia.

Oliver Gower of the UK’s National Crime Agency said, “Cyber criminals may believe they are anonymous, but we will use all the tools at our disposal to bring them to justice.”

After taking computers over, the virus displayed messages demanding a payment of $300 in virtual currency Bitcoin to unlock files and return them to the user.

BBC analysis of three accounts linked with the global attack suggests the hackers have already been paid the equivalent of £22,080 ($28,458).

Individuals and organisations were discouraged from paying the ransom, as it was not guaranteed that the access would be restored.

MalwareTech, who wants to remain anonymous, was hailed as an “accidental hero” after registering a domain name to track the spread of the virus, which actually ended up halting it.

Investigators are working to track down those responsible for the ransomware used on Friday, known as Wanna Decryptor or WannaCry.

Vulnerable Microsoft software

The virus exploits a vulnerability in Microsoft Windows software, first identified by the US National Security Agency.

A security update was released by Microsoft in March to protect against the virus.

However, it seems that many NHS trusts had not applied it or were using an older version of the operating system which is no longer supported — Windows XP.

NHS Digital said that 4.7 per cent of devices within the NHS use Windows XP, with the figure continuing to decrease.

Microsoft has now sent out patches for WindowsXP in an attempt to limit the damage, while the NHS took steps over the weekend to send out the recent security updates for trusts who had not put it in place.

The hackers are believed to have used “cyber weapons” stolen from the US’ National Security Agency to lock up computers and hold users’ files for ransom.

The most disruptive attacks were reported in the UK, where hospitals and clinics were forced to turn away patients after losing access to computers.

Prior warning

An Indian-origin doctor based in London had warned against the cyber-hack of the NHS just days before it crippled the country’s network.

Dr Krishna Chinthapalli, a neurology registrar at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London, had warned that an increasing number of hospitals could be shut down by ransomware attacks in an article on the vulnerability of the NHS network in the ‘British Medical Journal’ on Wednesday, two days before the major cyber-hack.

He had highlighted an incident at Papworth Hospital near Cambridge where a nurse clicked on a malicious link and malware infected her computer and started to encrypt sensitive files.

Tags: ransomware attack, europol, cyber security, largest virus attack, cyber attack

MOST POPULAR

1

With 1 flight in 65 seconds, Mumbai becomes world's busiest single-runway airport

2

UP: 90-yr-old woman sells her 5 goats to construct toilet for 120-yr-old mother-in-law

3

Getting work is not tough. says Aditi Rao Hydari

4

UK’s 100 million CFL bulbs to be replaced with LED bulbs from India

5

Allahabad resident takes to digital transactions on PM advice; lauded by Modi

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham